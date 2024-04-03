Dirk Herdes, Former Nielsen SVP, Joins Crisp as General Manager and SVP Sales to Lead Northwest Arkansas Operations and Retail Strategy

Crisp will leverage Herdes’ expertise in data-driven solutions for retail and CPG industry growth

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crisp, the open data retail platform, announced today the appointment of Dirk Herdes as SVP Sales and General Manager of its operations in Bentonville, Arkansas. This strategic hire underscores Crisp’s commitment to the rapidly growing Northwest Arkansas region, which is home to Walmart and its thousands of suppliers. Crisp aims to drive additional growth in this area, which is central to the retail and CPG industries.









The appointment of Herdes marks a significant milestone in Crisp’s expansion, following its recent acquisition of Atlas Technology Group from Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV). As a key part of the company’s growth strategy, fortifying its presence in Northwest Arkansas will enhance service to Crisp’s expanding customer base, which includes over 700 CPG brands including industry leaders like Mars, Hormel, Kraft Heinz, and Sanofi.

Based in Bentonville, Herdes joins Crisp with over 20 years of industry leadership, successfully helping retail and CPG brands navigate the complexities of data and analytics. Prior to joining Crisp, Herdes led Retail Consulting for data & AI services firm Tredence, guiding leading retailers on their enterprise data and analytics strategy. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President at Nielsen, leading Nielsen’s partnership with Walmart, Sam’s Club and CPG brand teams based in Northwest Arkansas.

“We already have fully integrated teams in Northwest Arkansas following our acquisition of Atlas,” said Are Traasdahl, CEO and Founder of Crisp. “Herdes’ experience building, growing, and expanding high-performing teams, along with his retail data expertise and strong ties to Bentonville, will be an important asset as we continue to broaden our services for enterprise brands. With Dirk leading our Bentonville operations, we are poised to deepen our relationships with current partners and forge new ones.”

“This region is at the heart of the retail and CPG industry and plays a pivotal role for innovation,” explained Dirk Herdes. “I am excited to join Crisp and help our clients succeed through data innovation and analytics, while building a high-caliber team dedicated to delivering outstanding results for our clients and partners, and being a positive impact on Northwest Arkansas.”

About Crisp

Crisp connects CPGs to real-time POS and inventory data from 40+ retailers and distributors, delivering store-level actionable insights and analytics through BI tools, cloud platforms, interactive dashboards, and more. Nearly 1,000 CPGs rely on Crisp’s retail data platform for actionable sales and supply chain insights to grow sales and streamline operations. Crisp’s mission is to reduce waste across the supply chain while giving brands and retailers the daily data and insights they need to grow their business.

Learn more at www.gocrisp.com

