DirectEmployers Wins Silver in 20th Annual Davey Awards for Women’s Inclusion Network Employee Resource Group Video

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Culture–National OFCCP compliance solutions provider and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) advocate DirectEmployers Association is pleased to announce it has been awarded Silver in the Workplace Culture Category of the 20th Annual Davey Awards. The winning submission, filmed and produced by Recruit Rooster in February 2024, captures a gathering of the DirectEmployers Women’s Inclusion Network (WIN) employee resource group (ERG) at Hope Center Indy, an Indianapolis organization offering faith-based support to survivors of human trafficking. The video highlights DirectEmployers’ commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel empowered and supported.





DirectEmployers, a four-time recipient of the Central Indiana Top Workplace award, attributes much of its celebrated workplace culture to initiatives like WIN that prioritize employee belonging and inclusion. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential components of a positive workplace,” said Tom Eckhart, Acting Executive Director at DirectEmployers Association. “Employee resource groups like WIN create spaces where employees can connect and support each other, further enhancing our award-winning culture. The Recruit Rooster creative team perfectly captured this welcoming environment, and we’re honored to have their vision and dedication recognized by the Davey Awards.”

The Davey Awards spotlight exceptional work from boutique creative agencies, in-house brand teams, small production companies, and independent creators across digital media categories, including websites, design and print, video, social media, and branded entertainment. Judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA)—a prestigious, invitation-only body of creative professionals from globally recognized brands and agencies—the awards honor high-quality projects that demonstrate originality and innovation.

In addition to the Silver Award, DirectEmployers subsidiary Recruit Rooster was awarded Gold in the Campaign & Series – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category for its work on United Rentals Veteran Testimonials. For more information or to view all 2024 winners, visit daveyawards.com.

About DirectEmployers

DirectEmployers Association is the forefront leader in OFCCP compliance, with roots extending far into online recruitment. Situated in Indianapolis, Indiana, since 2001, DirectEmployers has continued to grow and expand over the years and currently has over 1,000 employer Members from the Fortune 2000. Each of these global employers look to the Association for advice, guidance, and support for all things related to OFCCP compliance (U.S.-based employers), recruitment marketing, and most recently, custom application and software development. Learn more about the Association by visiting http://directemployers.org.

Contacts

Jaime Costilow, VP, Marketing, (317) 874-9093, jaime@directemployers.org