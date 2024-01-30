DirectDefense Bolsters MSSP Service Offering with Key Investments in Vendor Partnerships and New Leadership

Former Rapid7 executive joins DirectDefense as Senior Director of MSSP

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DirectDefense, a leading information security services company, today announced key investments to its Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering. Beyond reselling products from leading security vendors such as Claroty, CrowdStrike, Halcyon, Rapid7, Tenable, SCADAfence and Cylance Blackberry, DirectDefense will continue to offer management of these solutions, monitoring from its 24×7 SOC, and white glove service to its MSSP customers. The company has hired seasoned cybersecurity and managed services expert Charly Bun as Senior Director of MSSP to grow its MSSP business with mid-market and enterprise customers.





The managed security services market is poised to reach $46.4 billion by 2025, fueled by factors such as compliance regulations, the surge in sophisticated cybersecurity breaches, and the challenges posed by limited in-house expertise or budget constraints for hiring. DirectDefense operates as a comprehensive information security service provider, catering directly to an organization’s specific response requirements and compliance reporting needs. The company’s MSSP services not only monitor and manage customers’ security solutions, but take an advisor-level approach to security that most Managed Detection and Response (MDR) providers won’t offer.

“With the current talent shortage in cybersecurity and the inability to retain top talent, organizations of all shapes and sizes are turning to MSSPs to assist them in protecting and defending against ongoing security threats,” said Jared Ballou, Vice President of Business Development at DirectDefense. “MDR is only a small piece of the puzzle, and DirectDefense goes beyond traditional MDR services. We adopt an advisor-level approach with all our clients and serve as an extension of their IT security ecosystem.”

From a management standpoint, DirectDefense has the ability to manage an organization’s existing suite of solutions, seamlessly integrating them into the company’s ThreatAdvisor platform and providing customization of alerts, playbooks and responses, and workflows for a client-specific white glove service. The company also continuously evaluates other industry-leading solutions and incorporates them into its program as customer demand increases. Beyond 24×7 corporate security monitoring, DirectDefense also offers OT/SCADA real-time monitoring and SOC, enabling critical infrastructures and manufacturing organizations to reduce cyber risks and mitigate operational threats.

As head of the MSSP business, Charly Bun will manage a team of security analysts focused on the detection of cybersecurity events and is responsible for managing the detection infrastructure and response to cybersecurity incidents. Most recently, Bun was a senior director at Rapid7 where he led a global team of over 120 global advisors and managers that significantly contributed to the company’s growth.

During his 15 years at Rapid7, Bun played a pivotal role in designing, building, and delivering comprehensive evaluations of clients’ information security programs. He oversaw the successful creation of Rapid7 Managed Services and rebranded Analytic Response to Managed Detection and Response resulting in a remarkable 200% year-over-year growth in Managed Services revenue for the company.

“DirectDefense is not only well positioned in the market from a services and technology perspective but they have a fantastic leadership team focused on tackling the challenges companies face daily,” said Bun. “Their remarkable blend of cybersecurity practitioner experience and thought leadership is unique in the industry. We believe that customers shouldn’t have to choose between an MDR provider and an MSSP. Our team’s focus on outcome-driven delivery versus point-in-time, tactical services will transform the market and raise the bar on what is expected.”

About DirectDefense

DirectDefense provides enterprise risk assessments, penetration testing, ICS/SCADA security services, and 24/7 managed security services for companies of all sizes. Focused on building security resiliency, the firm offers comprehensive security testing services with specialization in application security, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and compliance assurance testing. Its team of highly talented consultants has worked with the majority of the Fortune 100 companies, in industries such as power and utility, gaming, retail, financial, media, travel, aerospace, healthcare, and technology. More information can be found at www.directdefense.com.

