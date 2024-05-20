Dion Hinchcliffe joins The Futurum Group, Expanding CIO Strategic Decision-Making Insights and Intelligence Offerings

Hinchcliffe, a notable thought leader in the CIO community, will serve as Vice President and Practice Lead, CIO

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Futurum Group, a leading global tech advisory, research, intelligence and media firm today announced the appointment of Dion Hinchcliffe as VP and Practice Lead, CIO. A highly sought-after technology expert, Dion brings over 25 years of experience and recognition for his strategic advisory with Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies. At The Futurum Group, Dion will lead the CIO Practice and will oversee the buying insights data designed for the CIO community, by the CIO community.









Hinchcliffe will work closely with The Futurum Group’s Chief Product Officer Deepak Surana, to help re-imagine and mature the company’s CIO dashboards and data offerings. “Joining the team at Futurum allows me to bring to reality my vision for transforming the way CIOs are engaged in strategic decision making. An important aspect of this is delivering data and generative insights using the latest technology platforms,” said Hinchcliffe. “In 2024, CIOs require actionable data and insights based on ground truth. They seek guidance from trusted advisors that can help them navigate the disruptive trends of the day including how to address board pressure, how to act quickly on AI, and how to navigate the rapid shifts in the cloud,” he added.

The appointment of Dion Hinchliffe comes at an opportune time as Artificial Intelligence materializes across multiple industry verticals. Demand for high-quality data intelligence designed for strategic decision making is at a record high as organizations contemplate new roadmaps and go-to-market approaches for AI solutions in hardware, software, and services.

“I’m very excited to have Dion at the forefront of our engagement with the broader CIO community. The Futurum Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights that empower the IT decision maker,” says Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group. “Dion’s unique research approaches incorporate his extensive experience and high visibility in the CIO world. This will grant the CIO community enhanced strategic solutions and services as Futurum continues its accelerated growth journey,” he added.

Dion’s CIO insights and research keeps a close eye on emerging trends, preferences and transformations across the CIO cohort group. Some of the most recent stats unearthed in his research:

91% of CIOs are more extensively automating business and IT processes to drive business results, the leading approach to creating more value in 2024

83% of CIOs plan to situate generative AI in a revenue generating or cost reduction capacity in 2024

76% of CIOs are prioritizing strategic data management this year to support analytics, AI, and data-based initiatives

Dion’s appointment is effective immediately. Some of his initial public engagements as Futurum Group’s VP and Practice Lead will include SAP Sapphire in early June, and the annual Digital Enterprise Show in Malaga, Spain.

Connect and learn more about Dion Hinchliffe here: https://futurumgroup.com/analyst/dion-hinchcliffe

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is the fastest growing independent tech research, intelligence, media, and advisory firm. Its organic growth is driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of more than 260 global companies. Futurum covers twelve major technology sectors: AI & data analytics, cloud, telecom, policy, consumer electronics, enterprise applications, security, semiconductors, workplace collaboration, sustainability, and CX. In 2023 it has acquired half a dozen companies in areas of research, intelligence, media, and performance testing and validation.

About Dion Hinchcliffe

Dion Hinchliffe joins The Futurum Group from Constellation Research. Dion is a distinguished thought leader, IT expert, and enterprise architect, renowned globally for his strategic advisory with Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies. With over 25 years of experience, Dion works with the leadership teams of top enterprises, as well as leading tech companies, in bridging the gap between business and technology, focusing on enterprise AI, IT management, cloud computing, and digital business. He is a sought-after keynote speaker, industry analyst, and author, known for his insightful and in-depth contributions to digital strategy, IT topics, and digital transformation. Dion’s influence is particularly notable in the CIO community, where he engages actively with CIO roundtables and has been ranked numerous times as one of the top global influencers of Chief Information Officers. He also serves as an executive fellow at the SDA Bocconi Center for Digital Strategies.

