Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences.


Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1×1 Conference

Participation Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Management will host conference calls with registered attendees throughout the day.

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware Communications Software & Infrastructure Summit

Participation Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Location: Four Season Hotel in Chicago, IL

Management will meet in-person with registered attendees throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with Diodes’ management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

© 2023 Diodes Incorporated. All Rights Reserved

Contacts

Company Contact:
Diodes Incorporated

Gurmeet Dhaliwal

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate marketing

P: 408-232-9003

E: gurmeet_dhaliwal@diodes.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers, President

P: 949-388-0648

E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com

