Diodes Incorporated to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced that management will participate at the following financial conferences:

Susquehanna Financial Group (SIG) Technology Conference

Participation Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Location: The Lotte Palace Hotel – New York, NY

Loop Capital Markets Investor Conference

Participation Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Location: The Lotte Palace Hotel – New York, NY

Diodes' management will be available to meet with registered attendees throughout the day on the designated participation dates. To request a meeting, portfolio managers and analysts should contact their sales representatives at the respective firms. Webcasts are not available for these events.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of analog and discrete power solutions combined with leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific products and solutions-focused sales, coupled with global operations including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enable us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

© 2025 Diodes Incorporated. All Rights Reserved

Company Contact:

Diodes Incorporated

Gurmeet Dhaliwal

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Marketing

P: 408-232-9003

E: gurmeet_dhaliwal@diodes.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers, President

E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com