<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Diodes Incorporated to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8
Business Wire

Diodes Incorporated to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8

di Business Wire

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results.


Joining Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes Incorporated, will be Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Gary Yu, Chief Operating Officer. The Company intends to distribute the announcement of its second quarter 2023 financial results on that same day at 3:05 p.m. Central Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time).

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Call Number: 1-833-634-2590

International Call Number: +1-412-317-6038

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through August 15, 2023. The replay dial-in number is 1-877-344-7529, and the pass code is 9628513. International callers should dial +1-412-317-0088 and enter the same pass code at the prompt.

Additionally, this conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.diodes.com/events. Please click on the webcast link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay webcast will be available shortly thereafter on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

© 2023 Diodes Incorporated. All Rights Reserved

Contacts

Company Contact:
Diodes Incorporated

Gurmeet Dhaliwal

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Marketing

P: 408-232-9003

E: Gurmeet_Dhaliwal@diodes.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers, President

P: 949-388-0648

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Articoli correlati

HubSpot to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that it will report its...
Continua a leggere

DHI Group, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

Primoris Services Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) announced today it will report second quarter 2023 financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php