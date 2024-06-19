Dimitri Robert Joins ISC as Chief Technology Officer

Robert fortifies the ISC executive team with financial services technology expertise

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CARLSBAD, California-based Integrated Specialty Coverages (“ISC”), a leading, multi-line program administrator that builds end-to-end insurance products utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) engineering, data analytics, and predictive modeling, announced the hiring of Dimitri Robert as the firm’s chief technology officer. Robert will head the engineering department, developing overall tech strategies that align with ISC’s growth and financial goals, focusing on product development and delivery, and improving the broker experience through technology.





Robert’s impressive career as CTO includes working at Experian for the last six years, where he headed the development and operation of the North American Credit Decisioning and later the ID & Fraud product lines, which included overseeing their technology roadmap, architecture, software development, production deployment and management, and platform operations. Prior to this, Robert held several positions, including CTO, during his 11-year tenure at Conduent (formerly Xerox, StrataCare). He was the Workers Comp division technology leader responsible for the SaaS platforms’ roadmap, architecture, development, delivery, and operations. His earlier career included vital technology roles at Websense (now Forcepoint), two technology startups (Burstband and CD World), and ELCA Informatique, a leading Swiss technology consulting firm.

“We are thrilled that Dimitri will join our team,” said ISC CEO and Founder Matt Grossberg. “The depth and breadth of his tech experience and expertise, including in data science, analytics, and machine learning, will play a key role in accelerating our plans to continue building tech-based, profitable insurance programs and product lines expeditiously while elevating the customer experience. His strong leadership skills will also be invaluable in helping us advance our technology strategy as we continue to reshape the MGA and wholesale landscape and build and grow our business.”

Robert shares Grossberg’s enthusiasm for joining ISC: “. I look forward to leading the technology team and contributing to the evolution of ISC’s exceptional software platform and data analytics capabilities. I aim to further develop and accelerate the implementation of the technology strategy, helping drive business growth for ISC and its partners. The company is a true standout in the industry.”

About Integrated Specialty Coverages

Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) is a leading, multi-line program administrator dedicated to underwriting excellence, client service, and customer experience. ISC has built an end-to-end insurance platform by connecting a broad network of insurance markets and distribution channels with proprietary data analytics capabilities. The firm uses sophisticated technology and analytics to revolutionize how complex programs are underwritten and operated. They are joined by experienced professionals from all spheres of the insurance ecosystem. ISC’s strategy is focused on a combination of strategic M&A, data-driven decision making, as well as an innovative means of delivery. ISC provides its partners with high-quality service, competitive commission, and creative product delivery options to help expand their footprint in any desired line or class of business. Please visit: https://iscmga.com/

Contacts

Hadar Raz



914 708 8857