DimeTyd Strengthens Leadership with Addition of Marketing and Brand Development Expert to Team

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DimeTyd, the leading fully automated FinOps platform for 1P Amazon vendors and part of Threecolts, a comprehensive cloud business suite for Amazon businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eden Goldberg as a new strategic business advisor. With over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and brand development, Goldberg brings a wealth of expertise to DimeTyd.









Before founding her consulting venture, The Concord Shop, which focuses on consumer brands, retail development, and corporate event planning, Goldberg served as the head of strategic marketing and brand development at WHSmith North America, a leading global travel retailer with over 1,700 stores across 30 countries worldwide. While there, she led the development of consumer categories, brand partnerships, and revenue strategies. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Industry Leaders for the Consumer Technology Association, the trade association representing the $505 billion U.S. consumer technology industry and renowned for its yearly Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

“Eden Goldberg’s extensive experience and remarkable track record in driving revenue and brand development make her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Rohan Thambrahalli, CEO of DimeTyd. “Eden’s career journey showcases her adaptability and strategic acumen, and we are thrilled to welcome her as a strategic business advisor. I believe her insights and wealth of industry partners will play a crucial role in advancing our growth and success.”

As an advisor to DimeTyd, Goldberg leverages her decorated experience in consumer electronics, travel gear, and other consumer products to help clients and partners enhance their profitability through DimeTyd’s advanced software.

“What excites me about DimeTyd is its alignment with my professional philosophy of fostering connections between people and companies for mutual benefit,” said Eden Goldberg. “I see DimeTyd as an advanced platform that can support consumer brands in increasing profitability and strategic revenue to double down on innovation within their brand.”

DimeTyd looks forward to the valuable contributions Goldberg will bring to the company as it continues to empower fair, accountable, and transparent accounting for the world of e-commerce.

About DimeTyd

DimeTyd’s platform is an advanced 100% automated, logic-based engine that offers vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors. The platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and seamlessly processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability in the marketplace.

To learn more about DimeTyd and how their automated platform recoups lost funds for Amazon vendors, please visit www.DimeTyd.com or follow @DimeTyd.

About Threecolts

Threecolts is the most comprehensive cloud business suite for Amazon businesses. Tens of thousands of customers––including the fastest-growing startups, Fortune 500 enterprises, and leading e-commerce agencies––are using Threecolts to grow faster, lower costs, and become more agile.

To learn more, go to www.Threecolts.com

Contacts

Kat Long



308.627.6897



kat.long@anthonybarnum.com