Dimension Selects AWS and Arch Platform Technologies to Move Virtual Production to the Cloud

Virtual Production studio behind “Masters of the Air”, “Those About to Die” and “Here” expands relationship with both AWS and Arch to establish the biggest virtual production operation in the cloud

LOS ANGELES & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Virtual production studios Dimension, which recently announced investment and global expansion, has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Arch Platform Technologies to scale the company’s global visualization, virtual production and content creation services efficiently in the cloud.





Dimension has chosen AWS as its preferred cloud provider to scale virtual production workflows in the cloud, along with the Arch platform to streamline the orchestration of its advanced performance virtual desktop infrastructure, storage, and real-time capabilities.

Last month, visual entertainment services company DNEG launched a new division, DNEG 360, which is operated by Dimension and which regularly collaborates with Apple, Sony Pictures, Amazon MGM Studios, Netflix, and others on virtual production for film and episodic projects. Dimension and DNEG 360 operate two of the world’s largest state-of-the-art LED volumes, alongside performance, vehicle and volumetric capture stages, and build bespoke studio setups around the world.

Callum Macmillan, CTO of Dimension and DNEG 360, commented, “As our business becomes ever more global, the AWS Cloud and the Arch platform empower our business to rapidly adapt to changing business demands. It is imperative to our business that we can work with talent around the world.

“With AWS’s global footprint and Arch’s infrastructure platform, we can collaborate remotely with filmmakers who are using real-time to block out scenes, or our team can work across multiple locations on shared assets, in conjunction with demanding virtual production environments. This is an efficient, secure, sustainable solution that’s a game-changer for our offering.”

Dimension uses a number of AWS services that support the company’s compute, storage, and remote workstation needs. Additionally, Dimension is leveraging AWS Deadline Cloud to support cloud-based render pipelines.

Earlier this year, Dimension and DNEG 360 collaborated with AWS for “Cowgirls on the Moon”, a demo to showcase the possibilities of generative AI-assisted virtual production, VFX rendering in the cloud using AWS Deadline Cloud, and a holistic production in the cloud.

“Dimension and DNEG 360 are proven leaders in virtual production and we couldn’t be more delighted that they have chosen to move their pipeline to AWS to support their global operations,” said Katrina King, Global Strategy Leader for Content Production at AWS. “Working with AWS and Arch, which is part of the AWS Partner Network, Dimension and DNEG 360 now have the infrastructure and bespoke services to support production needs, which will help them embark on their next chapter of growth.”

Using Arch’s platform, the team is empowered to create and deploy secure global VPC facilities in an hour, and any number of customized cloud workstations in five minutes. Arch also supports on-prem resources. The solution is scalable with variable cost.

Leveraging Arch’s platform, the Dimension team effortlessly scales and manages demanding creative workflows across global locations via a single-pane-of-glass portal. This includes the ability to create high-performance virtual private cloud facilities to support hybrid remote and office collaboration, powered by AWS’s reach and advanced performance infrastructure.

Dimension and DNEG 360 are deploying Arch for their forthcoming slate of independent films, including the recently announced “HUMANOID” (Cambridge Picture Company), “2040” and “Campbelltown ‘69” (both Virtual Circle).

Guy Botham, CEO of Arch Platform Technologies, commented, “We are honored to be part of Dimension and DNEG 360’s vision for the future of creative content production. Our platform for demanding end-user and team workflows and supporting cloud infrastructure is a perfect match.”

About Dimension

Dimension (www.dimensionstudio.co) offers realtime production for visionary storytellers. Working on blockbuster films, live events and immersive moonshots, the team is a creative partner for end-to-end virtual productions and advanced virtual humans. Dimension has the largest and most experienced realtime team outside of games in the world, with studios in the UK and USA, and the ability to operate globally. Recent projects include Masters of the Air (January 2024), Avatar: The Last Airbender (January 2024), No Way Up (January 2024) Those About to Die (July 2024) and Here (November 2024).

About Arch Platform Technologies

Arch Platform Technologies offers the world-leading platform-as-a-service to make it effortless to scale and manage compute and storage resources for demanding workflows. The Arch team provides clients with the platform and optional managed services to streamline the creation and management of secure, flexible and cost-effective cloud workstation, storage and compute farm facilities. For more information, visit www.archpt.io.

