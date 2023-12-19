Dimaag Announces Revolutionary Electrification Solutions for the Off-Road Industry

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dimaag-AI, Inc. (CEO Satish Padmanabhan; hereinafter “Dimaag”) has deployed the Industry’s First Electric No Compromise Off-Road Ecosystem (ENCORE) on a compact excavator from Hitachi Construction Machinery Group. ENCORE is comprised of Dimaag’s high power, swappable battery modules, inverters, motors, power electronics and software for Electric Vehicles (EV) as well as the charging stations.





Dimaag, a Silicon Valley Company focused on Electric Vehicles and Charging Solutions, will showcase a fully functional compact electric excavator from Hitachi Construction Machinery Group. This product will be displayed at booth #6466 at Consumer Electronics Show (CES), between January 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV. In addition to compact excavators, Dimaag will proliferate ENCORE across other industry partners and enable them to meet regulations requiring most new small off-road engines (SORE) be zero emission by 2024. Dimaag will also showcase the same “One Battery One Platform Solution” that is part of ENCORE on multiple EVs at CES 2024. The Hitachi Construction Machinery Group is a construction machinery manufacturer that is globally expanding its business primarily in the hydraulic excavator, wheel loader, and mining machinery fields.

Dimaag’s engineering is headed by Ian Wright, who is a cofounder of Tesla. “The off-road EV solutions have considerably different requirements than the on-road EV solutions. It is important to safely provide full power for a full day of use for these off-road vehicles. The cost of these solutions has to be comparable to the current diesel-based solutions in order for EV transformation goals to become a reality. Dimaag’s ENCORE makes it possible to achieve all these requirements,” said Ian.

About Dimaag

Dimaag is a leading design and technology development company. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, the team of 150 plus are focused on EV solutions for the off-road machinery space and charging solutions for both on-road and off-road EVs. Dimaag’s game changing EV solutions are in the production readiness process with major OEM partners. In addition to EV, Dimaag’s AI Smart Factory solutions are deployed in very high-volume manufacturing environments (in a few applications, surpassing throughputs of 200M units a month).

