Diligent Boards for NetSuite Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status

New SuiteApp for board reporting meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diligent, a leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, today announced that Diligent Boards for NetSuite has achieved ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, integrates with the Diligent One Platform to help organizations securely showcase financial metrics and key insights across risk, compliance, audit, and ESG to leadership and board directors and provides board education and best practice resources to elevate governance.





“Diligent Boards for NetSuite combines NetSuite’s comprehensive ERP capabilities with the Diligent One Platform to improve how boards and executives access and digest financial data for effective oversight,” said Brian Stafford, President and CEO of Diligent. “As organizations prepare for IPOs or navigate regulated markets, it’s essential to have reliable, real-time financial data, which NetSuite provides. This integration adds to NetSuite financial metrics in board report templates to help streamline reporting and design work. Diligent’s visual reports can be customized with commentary highlighting key takeaways to bring clarity and consistency to board and leadership reporting.”

Designed for small to mid-market companies, pre-IPO companies, and public companies, Diligent Boards for NetSuite helps integrate financial management with governance protocols and equips organizations with best practice education in governance to enable them to scale successfully while proactively mitigating risks. With data integrated between NetSuite and the Diligent One Platform, the SuiteApp helps create reports based on templates designed by industry experts and deliver the information directly to leadership and board directors via Diligent Boards.

“Delivering clear and digestible data-informed insights to leadership is essential for sound decision-making and business success,” said Guido Haarmans, Group Vice President, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for financial reporting and can help NetSuite customers improve board communications and governance oversight.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Diligent Boards for NetSuite, have been built to meet these standards. For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite.

Learn more about Diligent Boards for NetSuite here.

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading GRC SaaS company, empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. The Diligent One Platform helps organizations connect their entire GRC practice — including governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG — to bring clarity to complex risk, stay ahead of regulatory changes and deliver impactful insights, in one consolidated view. Learn more at diligent.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry’s leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

