Dignari Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 5th Time

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DHS–Dignari is honored to announce its inclusion for the fifth time in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. This recognition is a testament to Dignari’s exceptional growth, evolving industry impact, and unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success.





The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, is a prestigious recognition of the top 5% of private companies in the United States and showcases the nation’s most dynamic and successful companies across various industries.

“Dignari’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a proud moment for the company, and it reflects the remarkable contributions of our Dignarians and the trust our clients place in us,” said Gena Alexa, Dignari Founder & CEO. “We remain committed to delivering best-in-class services that drive innovation, efficiency, and security for our federal government clients.”

Dignari is a privately held company based in the National Capital Region. The company was founded in 2013 and has since become a leading provider of emerging technology and management consulting services to the federal government. Dignari’s clients include many federal agencies, such as the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Customs & Border Protection, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services, and more.

With a deep understanding of the federal government’s evolving technology and cybersecurity needs, Dignari consistently tailors its services to meet each client’s mission-critical requirements, ensuring successful outcomes while building long-lasting partnerships. Dignari’s success reflects the company’s intentional focus on employee development and retention, which has helped to attract and retain top talent. These efforts—coupled with a foundational approach that prioritizes collaboration across teams, customer satisfaction, and staying at the forefront of emerging technology—have been essential elements to the company’s continued growth.

As Dignari continues its upward trajectory, it remains steadfast in its commitment to continuous improvement, delivery of white-glove service, and creating value for its clients and partners. The recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the company’s determination and vision for the future.

View This Release Online

ABOUT DIGNARI: Dignari is a forward-thinking Woman-Owned Business located in the Washington, D.C. metro area that builds solutions to help clients transform their business. Dignari provides program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design, and data analytics solutions to advance its clients’ mission. For more information, visit www.dignari.com.

Contacts

Nicole Williams



nicole.williams@dignari.com