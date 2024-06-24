Dignari Earns Back-to-Back Top Workplace Honors from The Washington Post

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DHS–Dignari, LLC (Dignari) announced today that The Washington Post has named it a Top Workplace in the Washington, D.C. Area for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores Dignari’s commitment to fostering a positive and engaging work environment. The prestigious award is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey conducted by Energage, an independent research partner specializing in workplace insights. These results solidify Dignari’s dedication to employee well-being and its efforts to cultivate a work environment where employees feel valued and empowered to contribute their best.





“At Dignari, our commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity continues to be acknowledged and celebrated, and we’re thrilled that The Washington Post has honored us as a Top Washington-Area Workplace for the second consecutive year,” remarked Gena Alexa, Dignari Founder & CEO. “This recognition underscores our dedication to nurturing a workplace where every voice is valued and contributes to our collective success. We’re incredibly grateful to our team of Dignarians for their continuous feedback and contributions; their voices are the heart of our success, and together, we will continue redefining excellence in the years ahead!”

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20, to recognize the top-ranked companies. Learn more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and the complete list of this year’s honorees, who include government contractors, real estate groups, consulting firms, and technology companies.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Are you looking to join a winning team? Visit our careers page to explore current opportunities at Dignari!

ABOUT DIGNARI:



Dignari is a forward-thinking company located in the Washington, D.C. metro area that builds solutions to help clients transform their businesses. Dignari provides program strategy, emerging technology, human-centered design, strategic communications, and data analytics solutions to advance their clients’ mission. For more information, click here.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON POST:



The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

ABOUT ENERGAGE:



Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contacts

Media Contact: Nicole Williams | communications@dignari.com