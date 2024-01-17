Digitech Systems Recognized as Outstanding Cloud Information Management System

ImageSilo® Honored by Keypoint Intelligence

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—Digitech Systems is pleased to announce that ImageSilo was chosen by analysts at Keypoint Intelligence for a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024 Pick Award as Outstanding Cloud Information Management System.





Keypoint Intelligence has been the world’s leading independent product evaluator specializing in the information management and imaging industries for more than 50 years. Keypoint Intelligence analysts and lab technicians performed a thorough evaluation by testing ImageSilo’s capabilities, reliability, and support, and by assessing its strengths against competitive technologies. ImageSilo earned a Platinum rating in the report by the Keypoint Intelligence analysts, who called it “one of the most full-featured [information management systems] on the market.” The analysts also highlighted the easy implementation enabled by lower costs and simpler setup, superb cyber security, and powerful workflow engine that doesn’t require coding.

____________________

“ImageSilo proves to be effective in helping businesses minimize the burdens placed on IT departments, improve overall workflow, and protect sensitive data. The system is flexible enough to pull duty for very small offices and hefty enough to scale all the way up to large enterprises, so organizations looking to streamline document processes while also enhancing document security and compliance should seriously consider ImageSilo.

“…All told, ImageSilo delivers enhanced productivity for document-centric organizations, so knowledge workers will be able to spend more time on customer-facing or revenue-generating activities and less time on wasteful administrative tasks.”

Jamie Bsales,



Principal Analyst, Solutions & Security, Keypoint Intelligence

____________________

The BLI Pick Awards honor the most impressive solutions tested by Keypoint Intelligence during the evaluation period, with awards given in several areas.

“We are thrilled that ImageSilo has been recognized as a ‘Pick’ award winner by Keypoint Intelligence!” said HK Bain, CEO of Digitech Systems. “Launched in 1999 as the world’s first cloud-based enterprise content management service, ImageSilo has a proud tradition of absolute information security, effective process automation, and safe document collaboration for our clients. We are delighted to once again see ImageSilo placed at the forefront of the cloud information management industry by the Keypoint Intelligence analysts. Digitech Systems will continue to help companies around the world better manage their information through innovative technologies.”

See the complete product report and learn more about ImageSilo by visiting the website.

About Digitech Systems, LLC

Digitech Systems is the most trusted choice for intelligent information management and business process automation. Preferred by thousands of businesses worldwide from global conglomerates to Main Street, teams count on Digitech Systems to pave the path to more meaningful work by transforming how they handle digital files, processes, documents, and more.

Celebrated by industry analysts and insiders for creating the best enterprise content management and workflow solutions on the market, Digitech Systems has an unsurpassed legacy of accelerating business performance by streamlining digital processes for organizations of any size with the PaperVision® and ImageSilo® brands. For decades, Digitech Systems’ technologies have kept their customers on the knowledge management leading edge. To learn more about Digitech Systems and their award-winning suite of information management, workflow, electronic forms, and robotic process automation technologies, visit www.digitechsystems.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Edwards



Volume Public Relations



720.529.4850