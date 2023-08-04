Digitalzone to Showcase Leadership at B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange in Boston, August 7-9

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digitalzone, a leading B2B demand generation solutions provider, today announced its prominent presence at the upcoming B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange in Boston from August 7th to 9th. The event will feature two insightful speaking sessions led by distinguished experts from Digitalzone.





On Monday, August 7th, from 3:00pm to 3:30pm, Eboni Ryan, VP of Marketing at Digitalzone, will conduct an engaging session with Jason Gladu, President of Avani Media, on “Brand + Demand: How to develop a holistic approach to demand generation.”

Additionally, on Wednesday, August 9th, from 12:15pm to 12:45pm, Drew Flowerday, Director of Digital Marketing at Digitalzone and Sarah Kleinman, Customer Success Team Lead at Digitalzone, will take the stage to explore the topic of “Why Personalization is Critical for Account Based Marketing.”

As an industry leader in B2B demand generation, Digitalzone has consistently set new benchmarks, and this presence at the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange further reinforces its commitment to driving innovation in the B2B marketing landscape.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Digitalzone’s cutting-edge demand generation solutions, gaining valuable insights into the latest trends and strategies shaping the industry. The B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange is an exceptional platform for industry professionals to exchange ideas, best practices, and success stories, fostering valuable peer-to-peer networking opportunities. Digitalzone’s participation promises to enrich the event with their forward-thinking insights and innovative solutions.

For those attending the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange, make sure to mark your calendars for Digitalzone’s speaking sessions on August 7th and August 9th, and visit their booth to explore the future of B2B demand generation.

To contact Digitalzone about meeting at B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange, visit https://digitalzone.com/contact-us/.

About Digitalzone

Digitalzone is a leading B2B marketing and demand gen company that specializes in creating demand for products and services through personalized and data-driven campaigns. Founded in 2013 with a global presence, Digitalzone leverages cutting-edge technology and proprietary tools to drive rapid growth for clients. As an independent publisher with complete in-house operations and delivery capabilities across its database containing over 105 million opt-in leads, the company has full control over the entire campaign process and a dedicated client team in place to ensure on-time delivery and overall success. Having delivered over 50,000 campaigns for some of the biggest companies worldwide, Digitalzone has a proven track record of driving growth for clients and continues to expand its footprint in the demand generation space. For more information, visit https://digitalzone.com.

