DigitalOwl Revolutionizes Medical Record Analysis and Review with the Latest Release of Version 4.0 of their Digital Medical Abstract (DMA)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, DigitalOwl, an insurance technology company that utilizes artificial intelligence to interpret and transform medical records into a comprehensive and interactive Digital Medical Abstract (DMA), announced that it will be going live with their latest Version 4.0.

“DigitalOwl takes great pride in being responsive to our customers, and the reaction from our customers on V4.0 has been super positive,” said Co-Founder and CEO Yuval Man. “Almost every single customer is seeing an enhancement they’ve asked for in this latest version.”

The new version has been designed with a few goals in mind: providing users with a much more succinct abstract with a clearer case narrative and improved alignment to business processes. These goals were formulated by taking into consideration the suggestions and feedback received over time from prospects, customers and partners.

The abstract is far more succinct than the previous version. It has fewer medical items to browse, less overall text and a lower number of pages to comb through, resulting in a 5x reduction in the number of overall pages.

V4.0 also enhances the medical narrative the abstract portrays by utilizing generative text models. Generative models enhance the abstract with automatically generated, human-like text summaries of all encounters, making it easier for users to quickly understand the key points of their case narrative.

“These changes have all been designed to make the product more accurate and efficient for our users,” said Co-Founder and Product Design Lead Amit Man. “As AI technology continues to evolve, we will continue to make product improvements that benefit our customers and will help them to reinvent the insurance business!”

The abstract’s alignment to business processes has also been improved. It is now aligned with underwriting manuals, meaning for the ten most-common impairments and habits, such as tobacco and alcohol use, the abstract will now provide details that are 100% aligned to an underwriting manual.

“We’ve completed the first ten impairments, but our ultimate goal is to build this underwriting manual alignment for ALL impairments,” said VP of Life Insurance Jennifer “JR” Richards. “And the truly Holy Grail is being able to provide a structured data file for rules engines, mortality analysis and building smarter models.”

In addition to the aforementioned enhancements, DigitalOwl has added new timelines, filtering options, design changes and entirely new sections to V4.0, all of which were specifically designed to further streamline the time it takes to a review a medical record, no matter the length.

Interested parties can visit www.DigitalOwl.com/v4productlaunch for more on this new version, including video walkthroughs, fact sheets and other supporting material.

About DigitalOwl

DigitalOwl offers an innovative technology solution for analyzing and summarizing medical records for the insurance industry. The company has introduced the first and only machine learning platform that interprets medical records and assists underwriters and claim adjusters in their work. A deep understanding of the medical text creates a focused set of medical data points in a robust, meaningfully summarized format. Data is arranged chronologically, allowing the user to search and filter information by medical condition, date, body system and more. The complete history is contained within a few pages rather than hundreds, allowing clients to speed up their medical records review process and free up their talented resources to focus more time on critical activities. For more information about DigitalOwl, visit www.digitalowl.com.

