DigitalOptometrics to Demonstrate Its Remote Comprehensive Exam Services With Instant Language Translation Capabilities at Vision Expo West

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitaloptometrics–DigitalOptometrics, a leader in remote comprehensive eye exam services, will demonstrate its technology at Vision Expo West, September 28-30. Attendees can interact with a remote optometrist in real-time and experience a patient-centric comprehensive eye exam conducted via high-definition video conferencing.









DigitalOptometrics supplements the exceptional care optometrists, and ophthalmologists provide, delivering a remote exam experience in 30 minutes or less when a doctor isn’t available in-office.

“Our licensed remote optometrists are available seven days a week, in all time zones across the nation, which helps eyecare practices solve scheduling and staffing challenges,” said Howard S. Fried, O.D., Founder and President of DigitalOptometrics. “Patients have more convenience in scheduling their appointments. Doctors can expand their locations, business hours and increase patient volume and product revenue without increasing their workload and the fixed cost of hiring an additional doctor.”

The DigitalOptometrics process replicates the current traditional exam experience. When a patient arrives at the practice, an in-office technician conducts the pre-tests and diagnostics. Next, the patient moves to the eye exam room, where a DigitalOptometrics ophthalmic technician remotely controls the digital phoropter to complete a preliminary subjective refraction.

After reviewing the results, a remote optometrist, who controls the phoropter remotely as well, conducts the patient consultation via high-definition video, showing retinal images, sharing findings, and answering patient questions before issuing a prescription. The prescription prints locally, and the patient is ready to shop for frames and lenses.

At Vision Expo West, DigitalOptometrics will demonstrate its newly introduced instant voice translation capability, enabling practices to expand access to the 68 million Americans who speak English as their second language. Instant translation from and to English is available for 16 languages and dialects, including Spanish, Chinese, and French. The DigitalOptometrics system enables eye care professionals and patients to communicate instantly with each other, both visually and orally, in real time, during an eye examination. Utilizing the translation system will allow providers to comply with federal and state laws requiring eye care professionals to communicate effectively with patients with Limited English Proficiency.

Founded in 2016, DigitalOptometrics has partnered with eye care practices to perform more than 1,500,000 exams. All major vision insurance companies reimburse their remote-doctor comprehensive exams performed with DigitalOptometrics technology as much as an in-person exam.

The company will demonstrate its remote exam experience and instant translation (DOT) capabilities at Vision Expo West Exhibit Booth #F10045 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, September 28-30. Contact us to schedule a live or virtual demo.

About DigitalOptometrics: DigitalOptometrics is a software technology solution that helps doctors expand their coverage and increase patient access to eye healthcare. Working in partnership with in-office technicians, licensed optometrists use high-definition video conferencing and remotely operated ophthalmic equipment to conduct quality comprehensive eye exams in real-time, from a remote location. The subjective visual findings are followed by delivering an accurate prescription within minutes of the exam conclusion. Learn more at DigitalOptometrics.com.

Contacts

Howard S. Fried, O.D. President



DigitalOptometrics LLC., 877-506-0002



hfried@digitaloptometrics.com