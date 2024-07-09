DigitalOcean Hires Wade Wegner as Chief Ecosystem and Growth Officer

Wegner will strengthen DigitalOcean’s position within the developer community and further fuel growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the developer cloud optimized for startups and growing technology businesses, announced today that Wade Wegner joined the company as Chief Ecosystem and Growth Officer. This unique and critical position bridges the gap between research and development and go-to-market strategy. In this executive role, Wegner will oversee Developer Relations, Marketing, Growth, and Partnerships.





“Wade is a transformative technology leader who blends deep technical expertise with strategic vision,” said Paddy Srinivasan, CEO DigitalOcean. “He brings robust developer relations and developer ecosystem experience to our team, at a time when the development landscape is rapidly evolving with AI/ML. Our community content is also central to our mission. Every month, millions of people rely on our content to solve problems and drive innovation. We offer thousands of tutorials and have a vibrant community of users who generate more content each day. We are excited to bring Wade on board to help us continue to develop this community to support developers.”

Throughout his career, Wegner has demonstrated a knack for leading high-impact teams, driving product growth and fostering innovation. He has helped build some of the strongest developer communities for Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and Heroku. From his roots as a developer, Wegner has consistently shown that he can build and lead teams that push the boundaries of what’s possible in product development, developer relations, and strategy. He comes to DigitalOcean with extensive experience from RapidAPI, Twilio, Salesforce, and Microsoft.

“I’m thrilled to join DigitalOcean, a platform that has consistently championed our devoted developer community,” said Wegner. “My vision is to amplify DigitalOcean’s mission by fostering developer advocacy at every touchpoint, expanding our partnership network and startup ecosystem, and ensuring seamless alignment between our internal strategy and the vibrant external community we serve. I’m committed to driving innovation that empowers developers and startups, making cloud computing more accessible in an age of AI for creators worldwide.”

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so businesses can spend more time creating software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers at startups and growing technology businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale, whether creating a digital presence or building digital products. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, security, community and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth. For more information, visit digitalocean.com.

