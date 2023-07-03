DigitalOcean Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for startups and small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, August 3, 2023.





The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results and financial outlook with the investment community. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-3637 with conference ID 7741047. The earnings release, webcast link and any accompanying materials will be posted to the DigitalOcean investor relations website at http://investors.digitalocean.com. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the DigitalOcean investor relations website.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay will be available through August 10, 2023, by dialing (800) 770-2030 with conference ID 7741047.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so businesses can spend more time creating software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers at startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale, whether creating a digital presence or building digital products. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, security, community and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth. For more information, visit digitalocean.com.

