DigitalChalk Maximizes Learning Data Connections with DigitalChalk Integrations

ASHEVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CorporateTraining—DigitalChalk, a leading provider of comprehensive learning management solutions, is proud to announce the release of DigitalChalk Integrations. This new learning management system (LMS) feature was created to save time, connect and streamline learning data management processes for organizations with employee, customer, member and partner learning programs.

The DigitalChalk Integrations functionality allows LMS admins to easily and quickly map data from the LMS to other data sources, eliminating data syncing errors or delays, manual uploads and IT requests for learning data management support. This feature addition also significantly enhances the efficiency and convenience of accessing combined data from multiple sources to create a comprehensive learner profile.

Key Benefits of DigitalChalk’s Integrations Functionality:

Seamless Integration: Map data from an HRIS, CRM , AMS or other system to trigger new hire onboarding plans, certification reminders, training upsell programs and training email drip campaigns. World-Class Security: Rest assured that your data is protected by enterprise-grade processes. Time and Cost Savings: Automate manual data and upload processes, reduce administrative overhead and accelerate training workflows. Compliance and Audit Readiness: Connect course and certification data to your CRM or HRIS to reduce risk and simplify audit preparations.

“DigitalChalk is known for being a simple to use yet robust LMS. Adding our new Integrations feature extends that ease of use philosophy to help our customers maximize learning data to power their business data ecosystem,” says Aaron Olney, Chief Sales Officer of DigitalChalk. “Whether it is leveraging employee or customer learning data, connecting it to other systems saves teams time, reduces risk and accelerates company productivity and growth.”

“As a learning tech industry consultant, I’ve seen firsthand how critical seamless data integration is for organizations to enhance their training programs and drive growth,” says John Leh, Founder and CEO of Talented Learning. “DigitalChalk Integrations not only streamlines data management but also ensures that learning initiatives are aligned with broader business goals, ultimately delivering a superior learning experience and improved ROI.”

