DigitalChalk Introduces Public Catalog Pages to Expand Course Visibility and Access

New course display feature improves course discovery, engagement and enrollment workflow

ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CorporateTraining--DigitalChalk, a leading provider of Learning Management Systems (LMS) since 2006, is proud to announce the launch of its newest feature, Public Catalog Pages. This innovative feature was developed to revolutionize how courses are presented and accessed, providing enhanced accessibility for learners. Now administrators can display courses to the public without requiring learners to login.

The Public Catalog Pages feature is configurable and enables administrators to showcase training offerings more effectively and to a wider audience, making it easier to attract learners, increase enrollments, and drive deeper engagement. Learners can now see what’s available, find what they need, and take action.

Key Benefits of Public Catalog Pages

Make It Easy for Customers to Buy – Public Catalog Pages allow potential learners to browse your courses without creating an account, reducing drop-offs and increasing conversions and revenue.

– Public Catalog Pages allow potential learners to browse your courses without creating an account, reducing drop-offs and increasing conversions and revenue. Streamline the Buying Process – Learners can explore, add courses to their cart, and purchase seamlessly—only logging in when they’re ready to buy.

– Learners can explore, add courses to their cart, and purchase seamlessly—only logging in when they’re ready to buy. Showcase the Right Courses at the Right Time – Organize courses into easy-to-browse categories that help learners quickly find what they need.

– Organize courses into easy-to-browse categories that help learners quickly find what they need. Customize the Experience for Different Audiences – Create branded Catalog Pages with unique URLs, tailoring the experience to different customer segments.

– Create branded Catalog Pages with unique URLs, tailoring the experience to different customer segments. Get Courses Discovered with SEO & Social Sharing – Optimize Catalog Pages for search engines and social media sharing to extend your reach.

– Optimize Catalog Pages for search engines and social media sharing to extend your reach. Track Marketing Success with Built-In Analytics – Use URL parameters to monitor referral sources, track purchases, and measure campaign performance.

"We've listened to the needs of our customers and recognized the demand for a solution that simplifies course discovery and accessibility,“ said Troy Tolle, Co-founder and CTO of DigitalChalk. “With Public Catalog Pages, we're empowering our clients the flexibility to display their courses based on their specific learning audiences. This customized experience will ultimately drive learner engagement and support business growth."

“Public Catalog Pages offer a fresh, innovative way for training teams to boost course visibility, customize training offerings and connect learners with content quicker,” said John Leh, CEO of Talented Learning. “This addresses a significant need within the eLearning community where DigitalChalk is helping organizations reduce friction and display their offerings prominently.”

DigitalChalk remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of the eLearning community. The launch of Public Catalog Pages reinforces this mission by providing learning leaders with the tools to broaden course distribution and accelerate growth. For more information about DigitalChalk and its latest features, please visit our website or contact our support team at support@digitalchalk.com.

About DigitalChalk

DigitalChalk is a leading provider of cloud-based learning management solutions designed to help organizations deliver, track, and manage their training programs. With a focus on innovation and user experience, DigitalChalk offers a comprehensive suite of tools that enable businesses to achieve their learning and development goals efficiently and effectively. DigitalChalk is the LMS you want and the partner you deserve. Visit www.digitalchalk.com.

Media Contact:

Ann Torry

Managing Director of Marketing

DigitalChalk

Email: atorry@digitalchalk.com