DigitalChalk Announces Integration to the Insperity Premier™ Platform

Easy-to-configure, no-code SaaS integration helps SMBs maximize their HR data investment and speed workforce productivity

ASHEVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CorporateTraining—DigitalChalk, a leading provider of comprehensive learning management solutions (LMS), is excited to announce the completion and general availability of our integration with the Insperity Premier™ platform, Insperity, Inc.‘s (NYSE: NSP) human capital management platform for its professional employer organization (PEO) HR outsourcing solutions. This new integration allows customers to connect employee data from the Insperity Premier platform directly to the DigitalChalk LMS. Customers will benefit from accelerating employee onboarding and training plan assignment and reducing the risks related to manual HR and learning data processes.





With this initiative, DigitalChalk and Insperity have joined together to help companies offer the proper training to employees at the right time. As updates occur in the HRIS, employees can access just-in-time training related to onboarding, promotions, job location changes and more. More than 100,000 employees at small and midsize companies nationwide can benefit from this integration. In addition, both companies are specialists in their related software categories with proven histories of staying power. DigitalChalk has been delivering learning solutions for 17 years, and Insperity has been delivering HR-focused solutions for nearly 40 years.

“Insperity is a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions, so it was important for us to work with them to deliver a solution to help America’s small to medium-sized businesses grow,” said Troy Tolle, Chief Technology Officer of Digital Chalk. “This innovation can help thousands of companies realize time and cost savings associated with slow or repetitive data workflows and reduce the risk of manual or semi-manual data feeds.”

“Based on my research and conversations with industry leaders, easy-to-implement integration features are among the most requested features and capabilities for an LMS,” said Craig Weiss, leading industry analyst. “It’s great to see these two leading companies combining forces to make that a reality for companies of all sizes.”

