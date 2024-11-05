DigitalChalk Announces Data Storage Expansion to European Union Data Centers

Advancement to Drive Even More Flexibility, Scalability and Performance for European Users

ASHEVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CorporateTraining—DigitalChalk, a leading provider of comprehensive learning management solutions, is proud to announce its expansion to European Union (EU) data centers. This expansion supports our clients’ global operations while enhancing our LMS flexibility and scalability internationally.





Many businesses need help with privacy regulations and data security, especially in different countries overseas. DigitalChalk’s expansion into the EU responds to these issues by offering data storage within the region, making it easier for clients to meet compliance standards, reduce risks and protect sensitive information. Clients can keep their global training operations running smoothly while maintaining robust data security and building customer trust.

With the expansion to EU data centers, we are now even better equipped to serve companies by delivering employee training with enhanced security and protection. For example, a financial services company located in Germany can use DigitalChalk’s LMS platform to provide compliance training. Storing this training data within the EU data center helps enforce compliance, reduce data breach risks, and protect employee information.

By expanding into EU data centers, DigitalChalk is helping European-based businesses strengthen their local credibility and meet regulatory requirements. For example, a SaaS provider in Italy can use our LMS to deliver implementation training, guiding new clients on how to manage their accounts and optimize services. With the training data securely stored within the EU, this SaaS provider builds trust with its clients, giving customers peace of mind knowing that their data meets their local privacy laws.

“Our expansion into EU data centers represents our ongoing commitment to serve clients in new markets with the highest data security standards,” said Troy Tolle, CTO and co-founder of DigitalChalk. “This advancement helps our clients to focus on business operations and training programs while we handle the data protection.”

“DigitalChalk’s expansion into an EU data center represents a deep understanding of data compliance and sets them apart from other competitors,” said John Leh, CEO of Talented Learning. “By prioritizing high-level data security, DigitalChalk reinforces their dedication to their client’s success.”

In addition to its security and compliance expertise, DigitalChalk is one of the most awarded LMSs on the market today. We’ve recently received accolades from G2, Training Industry, Talented Learning and eLearning Industry. For more information about DigitalChalk’s flexible, scalable and secure LMS, please visit our website or contact our support team at support@digitalchalk.com.

About DigitalChalk

DigitalChalk is a leading provider of cloud-based learning management solutions designed to help organizations deliver, track, and manage their training programs. With a focus on innovation and user experience, DigitalChalk offers a comprehensive suite of tools that enable businesses to achieve their learning and development goals efficiently and effectively. DigitalChalk is the LMS you want and the partner you deserve. Visit www.digitalchalk.com.

