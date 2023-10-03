Home Business Wire DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in October 2023
DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in October 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbridgeDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge and its portfolio companies will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry events:


  • October 2 – 4: Deutsche Bank’s 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference – Scottsdale, Arizona
  • Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge will deliver a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 8:40 am MT.
  • Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting 1×1 meetings with investors at the conference.
  • October 4 – 5: infra/STRUCTURE – Toronto, Canada
  • Geneviève Maltais-Boisvert, Managing Director at DigitalBridge to participate in the panel discussion “Is M&A in a Temporary Lull or Fundamentally Shifting?” on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 11:35 am ET.
  • October 8 – 10: The INCOMPAS Show – Tampa, FL
  • Jonathan Adelstein, Managing Director, Head of Global Policy and Public Investment at DigitalBridge to participate in the keynote panel “The X Factor in Infrastructure Funding: Private Equity” on Monday, October 9, 2023 at 10:50 am ET.
  • October 17 – 19: Capacity Europe 2023 – London, UK
  • Chris Moon, Managing Director, DigitalBridge Credit to participate in the panel discussion, “Financing Fiber: Who Will the Winners Be” on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 am BST.
  • October 24 – 26: Network X 2023 – Paris, France
  • Matt Evans, Managing Director, Head of Europe at DigitalBridge to deliver the keynote presentation, “Early Impact of AI on Digital Infrastructure Investment” on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:30 am CEST.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $70 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Aura Reinhard / Sarah Salky

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

