DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in November 2023

November 6 – 7: World Strategic Forum 2023 – Miami, Florida • Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, will deliver a fireside chat presentation on “Building Tomorrow’s Tech Today: Perspectives from the Forefront” on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET.



November 15-17: U.S. Broadband Summit – Washington DC • Jonathan Adelstein, Managing Director, Head of Global Policy and Public Investment at DigitalBridge, will deliver a fireside chat presentation on “Funding Beyond BEAD – The Role of Private Equity” on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 3:30 pm ET.



November 28 – 29: TowerXchange Meetup Asia 2023 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia • Wilson Chung, Managing Director, Investment Management at DigitalBridge, to participate in the panel discussion, “Inflation, M&A and Managing a Towerco in Today’s Economy” on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11:15 am MYT.



November 29: DICE West – San Jose, CA • Peter Hopper, Managing Director, Investment Management at DigitalBridge to participate in the panel discussion, “State of the West Coast Market: How Developers Are Doing Business Across California and Surrounding Markets” on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 8:30 am PT.



November 28-29: Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit – Rancho Palos Verdes, CA • Liam Stewart, COO of DigitalBridge will deliver a fireside chat presentation on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 10:15 am PT. • Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting 1×1 meetings with investors at the conference.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $75 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

