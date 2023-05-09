DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in May 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbridge—DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge and its portfolio companies will participate in the following upcoming investor events and industry events:

May 8-10, 2023: Connect (X) 2023 – New Orleans, LA

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge will be delivering the keynote presentation on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:55am CT.

Jonathan Adelstein, Managing Director at DigitalBridge will be participating in the panel discussion, “The Risks and Rewards of International Operations,” on Tuesday May 9, 2023 at 3:00pm CT.

Warren Roll, Managing Director at DigitalBridge will be participating in the panel discussion, “How Private Equity is Fueling Fiber’s Growth,” on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:15am CT.

Executives from DigitalBridge portfolio companies ExteNet, Boingo Wireless, Vertical Bridge and Zayo will also be attending.

May 10, 2023: TMT M&A Forum APAC 2023 – Singapore

DigitalBridge Managing Director Wilson Chung will be participating in the TMT Leaders Panel, “Strategies for Capturing the Next Phase of Growth in Telecoms and Digital Infrastructure,” on Wednesday May 10, 2023 at 9:15am SGT.

May 14-17, 2023: ITW International Telecoms Week 2023 – National Harbor, MD

Marc Ganzi, CEO at DigitalBridge will be participating in the ITW Keynote Chat Show, “Shaping the Future of Global Connectivity,” on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:30am CT.

Senior management executives from DigitalBridge portfolio companies Scala Data Centers and Zayo will also be speaking and participating at the conference.

May 17, 2023: ASK Conference 2023 – Seoul, South Korea

Jon Mauck Senior Managing Director will be delivering a keynote presentation.

Executives from the firm will be attending this event and holding private investor meetings.

May 22-24, 2023: JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – Boston, MA

Marc Ganzi, CEO at DigitalBridge will be giving a fireside chat on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 3:10pm ET.

Senior management executives from the firm will be attending this event.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

