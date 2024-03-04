DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in March 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbridge—DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry events:









March 4: Citi – 2024 Global Property CEO Conference – Hollywood, FL DigitalBridge is presenting on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 7:30 am ET. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. Senior management executives from the firm will be conducting 1:1 meetings at the conference.

– Hollywood, FL

March 5: Raymond James 45 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – Orlando, FL DigitalBridge is presenting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 2:15 pm ET. The fireside chat will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. Senior management executives from the firm will be conducting 1:1 meetings at the conference.

– Orlando, FL

March 11: Deutsche Bank 32nd Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference – Palm Beach, FL DigitalBridge will be presenting on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 10:30 am ET. The fireside chat will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. Senior management executives from the firm will be conducting 1:1 meetings at the conference.

– Palm Beach, FL

March 14: SEO ’s 15th Annual Alternative Investments Conference (AICON) – New York Chris Moon, Managing Director, DigitalBridge Credit will be participating in a panel discussion on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10:45 am ET. To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

– New York

March 18 – 21: Infrastructure Investor Global Summit – Berlin, Germany DigitalBridge will be presenting at the Global Investor Forum and the Digital Infrastructure Forum. Senior management executives from the firm will be conducting private 1:1 investor meetings at the conference. To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

– Berlin, Germany

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $80 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:



Severin White



Managing Director



(212) 547-2777



severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:



Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



Jon Keehner / Sarah Salky



(212) 355-4449



dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com