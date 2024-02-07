DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in February 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry events:









February 20 – 22: BofA Securities 2024 Financials Conference – Miami, FL Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge will present the fireside chat on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 4:40 pm ET. Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting 1×1 meetings with investors at the conference.

February 26 – 28: Metro Connect USA – Fort Lauderdale, FL Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge to deliver the keynote fireside chat, “How is generative AI disrupting digital infrastructure?” on Monday, February 26, 2024 9:45 am ET. Chris Moon, Managing Director, DigitalBridge Credit, will be participating in a panel discussion, “How are investors meeting the ever-growing demand for data center investment?” on Monday, February 26, 2024 4:15 pm ET.

To attend the conference, please register on the event’s website here.

February 27 – 29: McKinsey & Company 2024 GII Summit – Dubai Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge will be participating in the interactive plenary, “Meet the Disrupters – Harnessing AI in Infrastructure” on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 4:05 pm GST. Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting meetings at the conference.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $75 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:



Severin White



Managing Director



(212) 547-2777



severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:



Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



Jon Keehner / Sarah Salky



(212) 355-4449



dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com