DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in December 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry events:


  • December 4 – 6: 2023 Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference – New York
    • Jacky Wu, CFO of DigitalBridge, will be speaking on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 2:15 pm ET.
    • Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting 1×1 meetings with investors at the conference.
    • To listen to the webcast, please register here.
  • December 12 – 13: Capacity Asia 2023 – Singapore
    • Wilson Chung, Managing Director, Investment Management at DigitalBridge, will be participating in a keynote fireside chat, “The Next Wave of Digital Infrastructure in the Coming Five Years” on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 9:15 am SGT.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $75 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Aura Reinhard / Sarah Salky

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

