DigitalBridge to Host Investor Day on May 13, 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbridge—DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the Company”) (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on May 13, 2024, at 2:00 pm EDT.









The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange and feature presentations and panels led by members of executive management, including participation from senior portfolio company management. The event is expected to provide investors, analysts, and other stakeholders with insights into the firm’s outlook on private markets, evolving trends in digital infrastructure including the early impacts of generative AI on global demand across the DigitalBridge portfolio, DigitalBridge’s unique heritage and expertise investing across the sector, and the Company’s strategic and financial objectives for 2024 and beyond.

A live webcast and investor day materials will be made available on the day of the event. To register for more information, please visit ir.digitalbridge.com/events. In person attendance is by invitation.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $80 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors



Severin White



Managing Director



(212) 547-2777



severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media



Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



Jon Keehner / Sarah Salky



(212) 355-4449



dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com