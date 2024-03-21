Home Business Wire DigitalBridge to Host Investor Day on May 13, 2024
Business Wire

DigitalBridge to Host Investor Day on May 13, 2024

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbridgeDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the Company”) (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on May 13, 2024, at 2:00 pm EDT.




The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange and feature presentations and panels led by members of executive management, including participation from senior portfolio company management. The event is expected to provide investors, analysts, and other stakeholders with insights into the firm’s outlook on private markets, evolving trends in digital infrastructure including the early impacts of generative AI on global demand across the DigitalBridge portfolio, DigitalBridge’s unique heritage and expertise investing across the sector, and the Company’s strategic and financial objectives for 2024 and beyond.

A live webcast and investor day materials will be made available on the day of the event. To register for more information, please visit ir.digitalbridge.com/events. In person attendance is by invitation.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $80 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors

Severin White

Managing Director

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner / Sarah Salky

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

Articoli correlati

Lucra Named to Fast Company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucra has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024. This...
Continua a leggere

PG Forsta Welcomes Mike Thompson as Chief Analytics Officer, Elevating Investment to Bring AI to the Human Experience Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PG Forsta, the leading provider of experience technology, data analytics, and insights that help companies better understand and...
Continua a leggere

Shoptalk Opens Registration for Inaugural Fall Event

Business Wire Business Wire -
Senior Executives from Walmart and Ulta Beauty to HeadlineLAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shoptalk, the leading global event for retail innovation, today...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php