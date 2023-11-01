DigitalBridge Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbridge–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) today issued a detailed presentation of its third quarter 2023 results, which can be viewed at https://ir.digitalbridge.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.





DigitalBridge will host its third quarter 2023 investor conference call via public webcast today, November 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To register and listen to the call, please access a webcast link on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available on the Shareholders section of DigitalBridge’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events starting November 1, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $75 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:



Severin White



Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations



(212) 547-2777



severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:



Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



Aura Reinhard / Sarah Salky



(212) 355.4449



dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com