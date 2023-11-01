Home Business Wire DigitalBridge Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

DigitalBridge Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbridge–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) today issued a detailed presentation of its third quarter 2023 results, which can be viewed at https://ir.digitalbridge.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.


DigitalBridge will host its third quarter 2023 investor conference call via public webcast today, November 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To register and listen to the call, please access a webcast link on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available on the Shareholders section of DigitalBridge’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events starting November 1, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $75 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Aura Reinhard / Sarah Salky

(212) 355.4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

Articoli correlati

Abhijit Chaudhary Joins Pagaya as Chief Product Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Chaudhary previously served as Chief Product Officer for Green DotNEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:...
Continua a leggere

Airgain Expands into Latin American Market with Lotier Partnership

Business Wire Business Wire -
Business development firm will target major telecom operators, distribution partners and key accounts across the region with Airgain’s Innovative...
Continua a leggere

Optii Integrates With Sojern to Streamline Operations from Guest Requests to Fulfillment

Business Wire Business Wire -
Through the integration between Optii and Sojern’s Guest Experience Solutions, hoteliers can streamline, automate, manage, and measure everything from...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php