DigitalBridge Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalbridge--DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call

The Company will conduct an earnings conference call and presentation to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results today, Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at the following link – DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Call.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $96 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

