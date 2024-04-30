Home Business Wire DigitalBridge Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
DigitalBridge Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbridgeDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2024.




The earnings presentation is available at the following link, Q1 2024 Presentation.

First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

The Company will conduct an earnings conference call and presentation to discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results today, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (EDT). The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at the following link – DigitalBridge Group, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.

To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting April 30, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use conference ID 13745565. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

Investor Day

Additionally, the Company will host an Investor Day on May 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. A live webcast and investor day materials will be available on the day of the event. To register for more information, please visit ir.digitalbridge.com/events. In-person attendance is by invitation.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $80 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner / Sarah Salky

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

