DigitalBridge Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbridgeDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release Third Quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 1, 2024. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results, the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET.




The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting November 1, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use conference ID 13749487. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $84 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner / Sarah Salky

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

