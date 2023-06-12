DigitalBridge Announces Key Senior Management Appointments to Continue Meeting Accelerated Global Expansion of Digital Infrastructure

Geoffrey Goldschein Appointed Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary

Francisco Sorrentino Joins Firm as Chief People Officer

Stephen Stryker Joins Firm as Chief Information Officer

Justin Chang Promoted to Senior Managing Director, Head of Asia

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalbridge–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”), a leading global asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, is pleased to announce several significant appointments within its senior management team, further expanding its capabilities to meet the rapidly growing demand for digital infrastructure across the globe.





The leadership appointments and promotions include:

Geoffrey Goldschein , who previously served as Managing Director and General Counsel of DBRG’s Investment Management division, has been appointed as Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary . In his new role, Mr. Goldschein will lead DigitalBridge’s legal function, providing strategic guidance and ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks in countries where DigitalBridge operates. Mr. Goldschein brings twenty years of experience advising on fund formations, U.S. securities laws, portfolio company acquisitions and divestitures, and other material portfolio company matters.

, who previously served as Managing Director and General Counsel of DBRG’s Investment Management division, has been appointed as . In his new role, Mr. Goldschein will lead DigitalBridge’s legal function, providing strategic guidance and ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks in countries where DigitalBridge operates. Mr. Goldschein brings twenty years of experience advising on fund formations, U.S. securities laws, portfolio company acquisitions and divestitures, and other material portfolio company matters. Francisco Sorrentino has joined DigitalBridge as Chief People Officer . Mr. Sorrentino brings a wealth of experience in talent acquisition, organizational development and employee engagement. With over two decades of experience, Mr. Sorrentino previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer and Operating Partner at Softbank Group, where he established the internal HR function and Human Capital practice to support portfolio companies. He also directed the Human Resources division for Microsoft in Latin America and led the Organizational Effectiveness practice at AIG during the post-2008 financial crisis. During his 17 years at IBM, he held various leadership positions. In his new role, Mr. Sorrentino will drive organizational effectiveness, implement a comprehensive People strategy, and attract top talent to support DigitalBridge’s growth and reputation as an employer of choice.

has joined DigitalBridge as . Mr. Sorrentino brings a wealth of experience in talent acquisition, organizational development and employee engagement. With over two decades of experience, Mr. Sorrentino previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer and Operating Partner at Softbank Group, where he established the internal HR function and Human Capital practice to support portfolio companies. He also directed the Human Resources division for Microsoft in Latin America and led the Organizational Effectiveness practice at AIG during the post-2008 financial crisis. During his 17 years at IBM, he held various leadership positions. In his new role, Mr. Sorrentino will drive organizational effectiveness, implement a comprehensive People strategy, and attract top talent to support DigitalBridge’s growth and reputation as an employer of choice. Stephen Stryker has joined DigitalBridge as Chief Information Officer , succeeding Mark Serwinowski, who will be retiring. Mr. Stryker brings a depth of knowledge and expertise in technology infrastructure and digital transformation, having most recently served as Chief Technology Officer at Värde Partners for over five years. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s information technology strategy, including cybersecurity, infrastructure, software engineering and data management to enhance operational efficiency and support DigitalBridge’s global expansion plans.

has joined DigitalBridge as , succeeding Mark Serwinowski, who will be retiring. Mr. Stryker brings a depth of knowledge and expertise in technology infrastructure and digital transformation, having most recently served as Chief Technology Officer at Värde Partners for over five years. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s information technology strategy, including cybersecurity, infrastructure, software engineering and data management to enhance operational efficiency and support DigitalBridge’s global expansion plans. Justin Chang, who has led DigitalBridge’s expansion into the Asia Pacific region as Managing Director, Head of Asia, has been promoted to the role of Senior Managing Director. Mr. Chang has played a pivotal role in establishing and growing DigitalBridge’s presence in the Asia-Pacific markets. In his expanded role, he will continue to spearhead the company’s strategic initiatives across the APAC region, driving business growth and developing strategic partnerships.

“DigitalBridge is thrilled to welcome Francisco Sorrentino and Stephen Stryker to our senior management team. Their extensive experience and leadership bolster our ability to deliver innovative digital infrastructure solutions and capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities in the global market,” said Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge. “Geoff Goldschein’s promotion to Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary, along with Justin Chang’s expanded role as Senior Managing Director, Head of Asia, showcases the exceptional talent within DigitalBridge and recognizes their outstanding contributions to the company.”

DigitalBridge remains dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and partners by expanding its talented team and driving forward the Company’s mission to support innovation and connect communities, businesses and people through cutting-edge digital infrastructure.

About DigitalBridge Group, Inc.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, the rate of growth in demand for digital infrastructure, the Company’s plans to expand its team, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in DigitalBridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect DigitalBridge’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DigitalBridge cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DigitalBridge is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and DigitalBridge does not intend to do so.

Contacts

For Investors:



Severin White



Managing Director



(212) 547-2777



severin.white@digitalbridge.com

For Media:



DigitalBridge



Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



Jon Keehner / Aura Reinhard



(212) 355-4449



dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com