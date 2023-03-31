<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire DigitalBridge Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
DigitalBridge Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release First Quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting May 3, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use passcode 13737618. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $65 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jonathan Keehner / Aura Reinhard

(212) 355.4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

