Digital Workplace Analytics Provider SWOOP Analytics Welcomes New European Director for Customer Success and Growth

Edward joins SWOOP Analytics after 16 years at one of the world’s largest banks, where he was the global Head of Channels and Digital Communications.

As a leader in digital and channels communications, Edward will use his experience and passion to help organizations and teams communicate with impact, and foster a collaborative culture.

As a former SWOOP Analytics customer, Edward knows exactly how to help those in internal communications get the most out of the Microsoft 365 suite of tools with the help of analytics.

“Within internal communications you can see a big shift from reactive to proactive, and data-driven multi-channel campaigns. It’s all about how to measure real impact you can make, rather than just the number of views,” Edward said.

“SWOOP Analytics provides the right data and the right analytics to measure impact, that’s the missing link. I want to empower organizations and teams to ensure they can work smarter, and employees are more engaged, and communication flows.”

Edward has led global and large-scale projects including rolling out global intranets and Viva Engage. He was also led many external and internal strategy and leadership communication campaigns.

SWOOP Analytics CEO Cai Kjaer said he was thrilled to welcome Edward to the SWOOP Analytics team.

“Edward brings real-life experience to the role, especially as he was a SWOOP customer and has been in the same position as those he’ll be helping in his role with SWOOP,” Cai said.

“He will provide expert support to our SWOOP Analytics customers in Europe, and around the world, and we look forward to Edward helping to grow our business.”

SWOOP Analytics offers analytics for Microsoft M365, Microsoft Teams, Viva Engage, SharePoint intranet and Workplace from Meta, focusing on digital behaviors and relationships to help customers get the most from their digital tools.

Edward joins SWOOP Analytics’ European team, along with Director, Customer Success and Growth Pete Johns and Customer Success Manager Nicole Scott.

If you’re searching for an analytics solutions to your internal communications and digital workplace, please reach out to Edward at edward.rhemrev@swoopanalytics.com.

