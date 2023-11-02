Digital Wave Technology CEO Lori Schafer Honored in RIS News 2023 “Influentials: Top Movers and Shakers in Retail”

Schafer is one of 10 executives who was chosen based on their exceptional accomplishments in retail technology and their positive influence on their companies and the industry at large

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital Wave Technology, provider of the Digital Wave ONE Platform that unites the entire omnichannel product journey, today announced that CEO Lori Schafer was selected for the “Influentials: Top Movers and Shakers in Retail” list from RIS News. This prestigious award honors retail solution providers, executives, and analysts for their contributions to retail technology, including the development of industry disrupting solutions that enhance the retail experience.

As a key visionary behind Digital Wave Technology and its cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning innovations, Schafer has left her mark on the retail technology industry. As CEO, Schafer has led her team of former retailers and current technology innovators to develop ethical and secure enterprise AI-powered solutions that unify the product journey across item creation, product management, syndication, planning, pricing, merchandising, and marketing.

The success of Digital Wave Technology is due in part to Schafer’s unwavering pursuit of excellence, which is driven by curiosity, passion, and strong work ethic. Under her leadership, Digital Wave Technology has become an award-winning AI provider, gaining recognition for its groundbreaking applications of generative AI. Recent accomplishments for the company include the release of Maestro AI, an enterprise generative AI solution that enables brands and retailers to drive high-velocity omnichannel success and Maestro AI Advertising for consumer brands to create digital ads in seconds.

Bringing business value to omnichannel organizations is Schafer’s highest priority, and the results speak for themselves. For example, a leading fashion and sporting goods retailer increased the number of drop-ship SKUs by 50% in a few months after working with Digital Wave Technology. This improvement empowered the company to capitalize on new product opportunities, resulting in a 25% increase in conversions and a 25% reduction in cart abandonment. Similarly, the world’s largest travel luggage retailer simplified its process for scaling its global presence and expanded to 43 marketplaces with Digital Wave Technology.

“The intersection of technology and retail demands agility and adaptability,” said Schafer. “Throughout my career I have strived to create a culture of excellence and perpetual learning, enabling my teams to not just to cope with change but to thrive within it. So, I’m incredibly honored to see the impact of this philosophy honored in the 2023 RIS News “Influentials: Top Movers and Shakers in Retail” feature.”

This is still only the beginning for Schafer and Digital Wave Technology. As generative AI continues to grow in prominence across the retail industry, Schafer is dedicated to pioneering low- or no-code AI solutions that empower brands and retailers. With these tools, Digital Wave Technology customers unlock the opportunity to earn higher conversions, heightened efficiency, fewer product returns, and an unparalleled customer experience.

View the full list of “2023 Influentials: Top Movers and Shakers in Retail” here.

About Digital Wave Technology

Digital Wave Technology strategically partners with brands and retailers to accelerate their omnichannel sales and brand equity. Providing the single source of truth for all product data, Digital Wave’s generative AI-based enterprise platform unifies the entire product journey across item creation, product management, marketing, merchandising and syndication. Results include higher conversions, accelerated speed-to-market, heightened efficiency, expanded product offering, fewer product returns and an unparalleled consumer experience. Learn more at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com/.

Contacts

Katherine Bingham



Ketner Group Communications (for Digital Wave Technology)



katherine.bingham@ketnergroup.com