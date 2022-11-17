Digital TV Europe Reveals 2022 VideoTech Innovation Awards Winners

Winners include Comcast Technology Solutions, Verimatrix, Media Distillery, JW Player and more

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tonight, during a ceremony at the Church House Westminster in London, Digital TV Europe announced this year’s VideoTech Innovation Awards (VIA) winners. Launched in 2019, the VIAs program recognises innovation and achievement in video distribution and the underlying technology platforms that enable it. The VIAs followed Informa Tech’s successful inaugural Media & Entertainment Leaders Summit, the premier event for changemakers in creating, distributing, and monetising TV and online video content, which was held today also at Church House Westminster,

The judges for this year’s highly-coveted awards include Elliott Seller, Head of Connected Home & Innovation Products at Vodafone, Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Director Media and Entertainment at Omdia, Brigita Brjuhhanov, TV Product Owner / Team Lead at Elisa Estonia, Matthew Huntington, Director of Product at Arqiva, Daniel Simmons, Research Director, Media Delivery at Omdia, Paul Robinson, Managing Director at Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, Laura Chaibi, Director of Ad Marketing and Insights – International at Roku and Stuart Thomson, Editor at Digital TV Europe.

The winners of the VIA Awards are as follows:

Advanced TV Innovation of the Year



Vizrt for Object Tracker



Synamedia for Just-In-Time streaming from Quortex, a Synamedia company

AI and ML (Operational Efficiency) Innovation of the Year



Comcast Technology Solutions for VideoAI

Next-Gen Advertising Award



DAZN for Building an Addressable & Programmatic TV Sales House of the Future

Live-streaming Initiative of the Year



Synamedia for Synamedia Immersive Live Sports Streaming in 8K

The Revenue Security Award



Verimatrix for Verimatrix Streamkeeper

Streaming Service Innovation of the Year



Orange for Orange Immersive Tour

AI and ML (Customer Retention) Innovation of the Year



Vionlabs AB for Fingerprint+

Video Technologist of the Year



Ching Ping Lee, Chief Technology Officer, Mola

FAST Innovation of the Year



Wurl for Wurl Global FAST Pass

UX and Content Discovery Award



Media Distillery for NLZiet powered by Media Distillery

Streaming Service Optimisation Technology of the Year



Synamedia for Synamedia FLUID EdgeCDN Application-Tailored Latency

Customer Engagement Innovation of the Year



TiVo for TiVo User Cold Start (USC)

Advanced TV Service of the Year



Media Distillery for NLZiet powered by Media Distillery

Streaming Platform Technology of the Year



JW Player for JWP End-to-End Broadcasting Solution

The Super Aggregator Award



Irdeto for Irdeto Super Aggregator Solution

Lifetime Achievement Award



Nick Thexton, Chief Technology Officer, Synamedia

