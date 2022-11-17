Digital TV Europe Reveals 2022 VideoTech Innovation Awards Winners

Winners include Comcast Technology Solutions, Verimatrix, Media Distillery, JW Player and more
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tonight, during a ceremony at the Church House Westminster in London, Digital TV Europe announced this year’s VideoTech Innovation Awards (VIA) winners. Launched in 2019, the VIAs program recognises innovation and achievement in video distribution and the underlying technology platforms that enable it. The VIAs followed Informa Tech’s successful inaugural Media & Entertainment Leaders Summit, the premier event for changemakers in creating, distributing, and monetising TV and online video content, which was held today also at Church House Westminster,
The judges for this year’s highly-coveted awards include Elliott Seller, Head of Connected Home & Innovation Products at Vodafone, Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Director Media and Entertainment at Omdia, Brigita Brjuhhanov, TV Product Owner / Team Lead at Elisa Estonia, Matthew Huntington, Director of Product at Arqiva, Daniel Simmons, Research Director, Media Delivery at Omdia, Paul Robinson, Managing Director at Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, Laura Chaibi, Director of Ad Marketing and Insights – International at Roku and Stuart Thomson, Editor at Digital TV Europe.
The winners of the VIA Awards are as follows:
Advanced TV Innovation of the Year
Vizrt for Object Tracker
Synamedia for Just-In-Time streaming from Quortex, a Synamedia company
AI and ML (Operational Efficiency) Innovation of the Year
Comcast Technology Solutions for VideoAI
Next-Gen Advertising Award
DAZN for Building an Addressable & Programmatic TV Sales House of the Future
Live-streaming Initiative of the Year
Synamedia for Synamedia Immersive Live Sports Streaming in 8K
The Revenue Security Award
Verimatrix for Verimatrix Streamkeeper
Streaming Service Innovation of the Year
Orange for Orange Immersive Tour
AI and ML (Customer Retention) Innovation of the Year
Vionlabs AB for Fingerprint+
Video Technologist of the Year
Ching Ping Lee, Chief Technology Officer, Mola
FAST Innovation of the Year
Wurl for Wurl Global FAST Pass
UX and Content Discovery Award
Media Distillery for NLZiet powered by Media Distillery
Streaming Service Optimisation Technology of the Year
Synamedia for Synamedia FLUID EdgeCDN Application-Tailored Latency
Customer Engagement Innovation of the Year
TiVo for TiVo User Cold Start (USC)
Advanced TV Service of the Year
Media Distillery for NLZiet powered by Media Distillery
Streaming Platform Technology of the Year
JW Player for JWP End-to-End Broadcasting Solution
The Super Aggregator Award
Irdeto for Irdeto Super Aggregator Solution
Lifetime Achievement Award
Nick Thexton, Chief Technology Officer, Synamedia
For more information on the VideoTech Innovation Awards, please visit the official VIA website at https://tmt.knect365.com/videotech-innovation-awards/.
