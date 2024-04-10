Home Business Wire Digital Trust Leaders Converge for ISACA 2024 North America Conference and CMMI...
Digital Trust Leaders Converge for ISACA 2024 North America Conference and CMMI 2024 Conference in Phoenix and Online

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMMI–The ISACA 2024 North America Conference and the CMMI 2024 Conference are set to engage audiences in-person in Phoenix, AZ, from 8-10 May, as industry-leading experts converge to explore the latest trends in digital trust, IT audit, risk management, quality, organizational maturity, governance, cybersecurity, privacy, and emerging technologies.


The ISACA 2024 North America Conference, which will also be offered virtually, promises a comprehensive program featuring sessions on cyber resilience, artificial intelligence (AI), third-party risk management, and cloud control automation, among other pertinent topics. Attendees can earn up to 18 hours of continuing professional education (CPE) credits, with an additional 8 CPE credits available for participating in a pre-conference workshop.

The CMMI 2024 Conference will offer deep dives into creating a performance measurement culture, achieving high maturity, ensuring process quality assurance, and implementing CMMI best practices, with attendees eligible to accrue up to 17 CPE credits.

Attendees of both events will experience three dynamic keynote presentations:

  • Neil Pasricha, renowned positive-psychology researcher and best-selling author, will kick off the event with insights into fostering trust and community in the digital age amid rising skepticism.
  • Kristian Hammond, Osborn Professor of Computer Science at Northwestern University and co-founder of the AI company Narrative Science, will explore how generative AI integrates into our lives, and how we will steer this transformation towards the positive, amplifying human potential.
  • Closing the conferences will be Henna Pryor, workplace performance expert and author, who will empower attendees with strategies to leverage professional risks and embrace moments of discomfort for personal growth.

Additional general sessions include:

  • A panel of C-suite leaders discussing emerging technology trends and predictions, which will include general session speaker Aadeel Akhtar.
  • A panel of thought leaders discussing digital trust, which will include keynote speaker Neil Pasricha.

Registration for the in-person experience is priced at US$1,595 for ISACA members and US$1,995 for non-members, while the virtual option is available at US$1,495 for ISACA members and US$1,895 for non-members. Registration closes Friday, 3 May.

For additional details and registration, visit www.isaca.org/training-and-events/conferences/isaca-2024-north-america-conference or www.isaca.org/training-and-events/conferences/cmmi-conference/.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 170,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

