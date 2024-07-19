Digital Publishing Platform Issuu Acquired by Bending Spoons

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technology company Bending Spoons today announced that it has closed the acquisition of Issuu, the renowned digital publishing platform.





Issuu CEO, Joe Hyrkin, said of the acquisition: “Issuu has become the leading digital publishing platform, with more than one million creators and marketers using the platform annually and 100 million unique users per month consuming Issuu-processed content. Issuu has become the de facto standard for any company or publisher that wants to digitally reach and expand its audience. Given Issuu’s status as a profitable and growing company, Bending Spoons is uniquely positioned to dramatically extend Issuu’s reach and the impact we can offer to businesses globally.”

Bending Spoons CEO, Luca Ferrari, said: “We’re impressed by what the Issuu team has achieved over the years, and we’re enthusiastic about its future prospects. By leveraging the Bending Spoons expertise and platform technologies, we believe we can help Issuu progress further.”

Issuu is funded by Heartcore Ventures and KDDI Open Innovation Fund. Issuu was assisted on legal matters by Goodwin Procter. Lightning Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Issuu on the transaction.

Bending Spoons was assisted on legal matters by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as lead US and Germany counsel, by Kromann Reumert in Denmark, and by Pérez-Llorca in Portugal. EY Advisory SpA assisted with the financial and tax due diligence.

About Issuu

Founded in Denmark in 2006 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Issuu is the industry-leading digital publishing platform.

Today, more than one million creators and marketers worldwide leverage Issuu’s intuitive platform to put their message front and center with dynamic digital assets.

For more information, visit issuu.com.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons has served a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology products, including Evernote, Meetup, Remini, StreamYard, and Splice. Its products are currently used by more than 100 million people each month.

For more information, visit bendingspoons.com.

