Digital Prosperity Awards Winners Announced at 4th General Assembly of the Digital Cooperation Organization

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy, has unveiled the winners of the Digital Prosperity Awards at a ceremony held at its 4th General Assembly gala dinner hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in the Dead Sea.

Attended by high-level delegations from DCO’s 16 Member States, as well as DCO’s Observers, Partners, and distinguished guests, the Awards aim to acknowledge exceptional initiatives in adopting best practices, policies, and strategies to accelerate digital transformation in their respective countries. The objective is to accelerate digital economic advancement and lay the groundwork for constructive cooperation, cultivating shared vision and aspirations among all stakeholders. This year’s Digital Prosperity Awards ceremony was sponsored by Elm.

Global contributions which empower governments, businesses and communities to collaborate and accelerate digital economic advancement are celebrated in the following pillars: Digital Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Empowering Society.

A total of seven winners were recognized in 2025, representing the public sector, private sector, and civil society. In the Digital Innovation pillar, Ynmo from Saudi Arabia won the Disruptive Technology Solutions category. The Digital Transformation pillar had two winners: Tuwaiq Academy from Saudi Arabia for Cooperation category, and Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development from Saudi Arabia for Decision-Making category. In the Empowering Society pillar, the National Institute of Innovation and Advanced Technology from Morocco and NeuroTech from Jordan won for Environment category, and Motto Vest Trading Pvt from Pakistan won for Ethics category.

Additionally, two flagship award winners were announced— a winner for the DCO Member prize for Digital Prosperity for All and one international winner also for Digital Prosperity for All.

The flagship award winner among DCO Member States was NeuroTech from Jordan, while the international flagship award winner was SPARK from The Netherlands. Both flagship winners were awarded USD 200,000 each.

His Excellency the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship of Jordan and Chairman of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Engineer Sami Smeirat, stated: “The Digital Prosperity Award represents a significant milestone in the journey of global digital transformation, demonstrating the commitment of Member States to adopting best practices and policies to foster an inclusive digital economy.”

Smeirat added: “We in Jordan take pride in being part of these international efforts aimed at enabling digital prosperity for all, especially in light of global challenges that necessitate international cooperation to achieve technological advancement and digital inclusion.”

His Excellency affirmed that “Jordan believes that digital transformation is not merely an option but a necessity for achieving sustainable development and creating new job opportunities for youth, enhancing our ability to address economic and social challenges.”

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of DCO, said: “I would like to congratulate the winners of the prestigious DCO Digital Prosperity Awards for their exceptional achievements. This is just the beginning, and the prizes will be a valuable support for the winning projects as they pursue their future endeavors. I also extend my gratitude to our judges for their vital contributions in making the Awards a reality. I encourage innovators dedicated to improving lives and expanding opportunities in the digital economy—both in Member States and globally—to participate in our next Awards.”

She added: “The Digital Prosperity Awards embody the power of innovation to shape a more inclusive digital future. Through these awards, we celebrate those who are not just advancing technology but using it to drive economic growth and narrow the digital divide, ensuring that digital progress leads to real opportunities for all.”

