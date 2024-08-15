Digital Payments Platform Flexa Introduces Components

New SDK Enables In-App Pay for Digital Assets

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flexa, the platform that makes it easy for merchants to accept digital payments, today launched Flexa Components, a suite of mobile-first experiences that streamlines direct wallet payments with digital assets for in-person transactions. Components represents the first asset-agnostic, embeddable interface for merchant point-of-sale systems to receive payments directly from digital wallet apps using Base, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Lightning, Litecoin, Polygon, Solana, and Zcash. Those supporting Flexa Components include Base, the Electric Coin Company, Lightspark, the Litecoin Foundation, the Solana Foundation, and several others, providing their apps and ecosystems with access to merchants such as Chipotle, I-Shoppes, Mikimoto, Regal Cinemas, 99 Ranch Market, and more.





Current digital payment rails are limited to closed networks or to specific blockchains and assets, leading to a fragmented acceptance landscape that limits the value of and potential for digital currencies. With Flexa Components, developers can reduce time spent integrating with merchant acceptance solutions and building key functionality like scanning. Merchants that integrate Flexa’s infrastructure benefit from faster, smoother payment processing, while consumers enjoy a new way to maximize the value of their digital assets — all without having to pay the egregious transaction fees typically associated with crypto credit/debit card payments.

“We believe that embedding, accepting, and using digital currencies should be easier than any other form of payment,” said Daniel McCabe, CEO and co-founder of Flexa. “Flexa Components helps deliver on that promise — while further unlocking a lower-fee payment gateway for sellers. It’s a win-win for all.”

Flexa Components is available via the new Flexa SDK for iOS, Android, and React Native, and combines sophisticated design and technology to deliver a world-class payments experience for developers and consumers alike, including:

Spend , designed to enable developers to embed a pay button directly into apps In-person payments at thousands of merchant locations across the U.S. The best market exchange rate on every payment, with zero transaction fees (and no spread) Native compatibility with several blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Lightning, Litecoin, Polygon, and Zcash, with more to come.

, designed to enable developers to embed a pay button directly into apps Scan , which offers a drop-in replacement for a wallet app’s scanner functionality Simple payments by scan or QR code, including support for all major payment request formats.

, which offers a drop-in replacement for a wallet app’s scanner functionality

With this launch, Flexa Components is bolstering a broader mission to bring digital currencies into mainstream usage through utility that can be embraced universally by global merchants, developers, wallets, consumers, and every blockchain network.

“Components reflects our continued commitment to build a better bridge between these incredible new financial technologies and the legacy payments infrastructure. We’re so excited to launch this new offering to better address today’s challenges head-on for both merchants and consumers,” said Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa.

To learn more about integrating Flexa’s digital payments infrastructure into your point of sale, payment gateway, or wallet app, please visit https://flexa.co.

About Flexa

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments. We provide merchants and developers with new tools for commerce: simple integrations for digital asset acceptance that are fast, affordable, and that guarantee no loss from fraud. Founded in 2018, Flexa’s mission is to help sellers thrive in the next era of commerce. Learn more at https://flexa.co.

Contacts

Camille Stephens



camille@cmand.co