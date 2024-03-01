Digital Matter Completes Ubilite UBI206 Evaluation and Issues a Purchase Order for the UBI206 Ultra Low Power Wi-Fi Chips

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ubilite Inc. (“Ubilite”) announced UBI206 was selected by Digital Matter, Perth, AUS for its Wi-Fi Indoor Location Products. The Ubilite team developed the UBI206 Wi-Fi chip with power consumption that rivals BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) removing the tradeoff between rich high data rate application experience and power consumption. The revolutionary chip architecture was designed from the ground up to achieve ultra low power consumption with a very small design footprint with minimal external components resulting in a very low bill of materials cost.





The UBI206 is a highly integrated single die (SOC) that enables a vast number of IoT products with minimal number of external components. It integrates a switchless 802.11b/g/n radio, baseband, medium access controller (MAC), power management unit (PMU), memories, and a RSIC-V network application processor that can run the Wi-Fi protocol, TCP/IP stack, and the IoT application.

UBI206 Key Points

IEEE 802. 11/b/g/n

Data rate up to 72. 2 Mbps

Rx Sensitivity: -97.5 dBm

Tx Power: + 6dBm (P-1dB)

Rx Active Power consumption: 9.5mA

Tx Active Power consumption: 11.5mA

DTIM10 Power Consumption: 38uA*

Single supply 1.65V-3.6V

5×5 QFN40 package

“The excellent performance specifications and design characteristics the Ubilite team achieved in the UBI206 along with the excellent application support were key to Digital Matters selection for our Wi-Fi based indoor location products,” said Ken Everett, CEO.

“We are extremely pleased Digital Matter, the world leader in battery-powered IoT asset tracking with over 2 million devices deployed across 500 channel partners in over 120 countries world-wide, has selected the UBI206 for its new family of battery-powered indoor location products,” said Peter Gammel, CEO.

About Digital Matter

Digital Matter is a leading global developer of low-power GPS and IoT hardware for asset tracking and sensor monitoring applications. Engineered to outperform, we offer a versatile range of LPWAN hardware with the largest portfolio of integration-ready battery-powered asset tracking devices across a range of connectivity technologies. For more information, visit us at www.digitalmatter.com.

About Ubilite Inc.

Founded in 2014, UBILITE is a fabless semiconductor company developing Ultra Low Power Wi-Fi Chipsets for IoT applications. UBILITE has developed the lowest power 802.11 Wi-Fi SoC on the market with power consumption that is lower than Bluetooth. The Ultra Low Power requirements enable very long battery life or the ability to use energy harvesting to enable continuous operation for years.

