Digital Health Leaders Meet at HIMSS24 Europe to Deliver Solutions to Tomorrow’s Healthcare Challenges

The HIMSS24 European Health Conference & Exhibition will occur from 29-31 May at the Centro Congressi Roma La Nuvola in Rome, Italy. The conference will be the epicenter for pan-European collaborations and innovation, featuring thought leaders and healthcare professionals working together to create the best technology solutions across the digital health landscape.

HIMSS24 Europe will feature programming focused on major global health challenges. Experts will lead discussions on how Europe uses data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and other cutting-edge technologies to address universal issues like health equity, patient privacy, access to care, workforce burnout, staffing shortages, and climate change.

Registration is open for HIMSS24 Europe, and interested journalists can contact HIMSS to receive complimentary press credentials. The conference will attract thousands of industry experts worldwide, including CIOs and CTOs, AI experts, cybersecurity leaders, data scientists, healthcare practitioners, and public health policy leaders.

“We’ve built an innovative programme that offers the tools and insights healthcare professionals need to transform systems and improve outcomes,” said Ronan O’Connor, Managing Director, EMEA and Vice President at HIMSS. “This year, we are proud to bring executives, policymakers, and healthcare professionals of all kinds together in Italy, which is a leader in digital health innovation.”

The program lineup includes a deep dive into Europe’s current regulatory landscape, including the AI Act, the European Health Data Space (EHDS), and the European Recovery and Resilience Fund. This year’s keynote speakers will lend their expertise to enrich discussions on pressing healthcare issues.

Marco Marsella, director, Digital, EU4Health and Health Systems Modernisation and DG SANTE, European Commission.

Hela Ghariani, co-head of the Digital Health Delegation, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, France and co-chair of the EU eHealth Network.

John Riggi, FBI veteran and national advisor for cybersecurity and risk at the American Hospital Association

Sharon Allen, co-founder and chief executive officer of World Telehealth Initiative, a remote philanthropic model that allows physicians to provide sustainable medical expertise via telehealth.

Dr. Waheed Arian, founder of Arian Wellbeing.

Emerging topics such as the ethical use of AI in healthcare and finding the balance between effective data sharing and protecting patient privacy will be top of mind for presenters and attendees.

The conference will showcase emerging healthcare solutions through Startup Pitchfest, offering a platform for innovative startups to address entrenched challenges faced by health systems and providers.

The conference programming is supported by a Programme Committee comprising 17 highly reputable and well-respected healthcare professionals from across Europe.

Networking opportunities and interactive experiences will also be at the forefront of HIMSS24 Europe, where attendees can connect with representatives from more than 70 countries representing the global health ecosystem.

