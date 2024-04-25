Digital Health Expert Julianne Bride to Lead Strategic Partnerships & Client Success at CareHive Health

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareHive Health, a pioneer in data-driven, digital-first, white glove navigation solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Julianne Bride, MBA, as CareHive’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Client Success.





Julianne Bride’s 20+-year tenure with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts underscores her deep understanding of the intricacies of the healthcare landscape. She has successfully steered the development, execution, and measurement of numerous digital health initiatives, ensuring they leverage market, consumer, and industry trends and deliver exceptional quality, clinical efficacy, and operational efficiency.

In addition to Julianne’s impressive track record with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Julianne served as a consultant to CareHive before joining the company.

“We’re so happy to have Julianne officially join the team, bringing her strategic counsel, market focus, and passion for innovation to this new role,” said Ron Dixon, MD, CEO of CareHive. “Julianne’s proven expertise and her strategic acumen will be invaluable as we forge new partnerships and make sure our clients reach the successes they’re striving for.”

“I’m honored to join CareHive in this pivotal role,” said Julianne Bride. “The opportunity to lead strategic partnerships and enhance client success within such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization is truly exciting. I look forward to leveraging my experience to foster collaborations that drive meaningful advancements in how we deliver, pay for, and achieve quality in healthcare.”

About CareHive

CareHive Health provides a micro-targeted, behavior-changing healthcare navigation experience that helps patients with chronic conditions. With CareHive, patients, their providers, and their health plans can solve some of the most challenging access, cost and quality issues they face. From digital-first, highly personalized recommendations, to white glove support, CareHive ensures that patients get the lightest dose of high-quality care, at the right time and at a better price point. Discover more at carehive.com.

