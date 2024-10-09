Digital Global Systems and OnGo Alliance Unveil Industry Best Practices to Tackle Network Interference Over CBRS Shared Spectrum

“Best practices” identify data required for sustainable and efficient spectrum sharing to support growing enterprise demand across North America

A key objective of the OnGo Alliance “Collaborative GAA Coexistence Technical Specification” (OnGo-TS-2003 V5.0.0) is to allow flexible use of the CBRS band while supporting the coexistence of multiple deployments. The document marks an important step in addressing the interference that could potentially occur as more enterprises adopt private wireless over CBRS shared spectrum. In addition to addressing interference challenges, the data collected has significant complementary benefits. With visibility to all signals in the environment, the value of the data extends to RF optimization processes, security applications, and more dynamic approaches to managing spectrum.

As organizations strive to enable productivity and efficiency gains using connected services such as autonomous robots, remote video monitoring, and predictive maintenance, many choose cost-efficient CBRS shared spectrum to support their private wireless networks. Growing demand increases pressure on this precious and finite spectrum resource, potentially creating interference that could impact service reliability. To tackle this issue early on and promote more sustainable and effective spectrum sharing, OnGo Alliance and DGS have co-authored a “Best Practices in Coexistence” document. It defines the environmental and network data that could be shared by enterprise users or private wireless network operators with CBRS spectrum allocation service (SAS) providers. With access to more accurate data regarding local conditions, SAS providers can optimize the shared spectrum and allow more enterprises to benefit.

CBRS shared spectrum users are grouped into three tiers, with Tier 1 incumbent military users having the most robust protection. Priority Access License (PAL) users are in Tier 2, with enterprises joining the growing number of Tier 3 General Authorized Access (GAA) users. Currently, spectrum is allocated to GAA users using static propagation models that make assumptions regarding environmental conditions and the interference relationships between operators. These model data can be enhanced by local RF measurements through clarifying interference relationships or validating model assumptions.

“As more enterprises deploy CBRS private wireless networks, the potential for interference will increase,” said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of OnGo Alliance. “We want to protect all users and we’re making significant improvements to coexistence to drive wider adoption. This follows the extensive improvements of CBRS 2.0 that include an extended heartbeat and significantly smaller protection zones ensuring enhanced reliability. Through these Coexistence Best Practices, we can identify the data that can be shared between relevant parties to maintain protection as demand grows.”

Read “Best Practices in Coexistence” to discover how service providers, manufacturers, hyperscalers, and enterprise users can use continuous monitoring for:

Interference Types : The document identifies various types of interference that GAA users may encounter, including co-channel, TDD, adjacent-band, unauthorized transmitters, and identifier collisions.

: The document identifies various types of interference that GAA users may encounter, including co-channel, TDD, adjacent-band, unauthorized transmitters, and identifier collisions. Effects of Interference : Interference can lead to reduced bandwidth and coverage area, impacting network performance and user experience.

: Interference can lead to reduced bandwidth and coverage area, impacting network performance and user experience. Network Optimization : Optimizing network design and parameters is crucial for minimizing interference and maximizing service quality, including selecting optimum channels and ensuring proper physical configuration.

: Optimizing network design and parameters is crucial for minimizing interference and maximizing service quality, including selecting optimum channels and ensuring proper physical configuration. Monitoring and Maintenance : Regular performance monitoring and addressing environmental changes are essential for maintaining network quality and resolving interference issues.

: Regular performance monitoring and addressing environmental changes are essential for maintaining network quality and resolving interference issues. Collaborative GAA Coexistence : The OnGo Alliance’s Collaborative GAA Coexistence Technical Specification (TS-2003) provides a framework for developing frequency plans to minimize interference among GAA deployments.

: The OnGo Alliance’s Collaborative GAA Coexistence Technical Specification (TS-2003) provides a framework for developing frequency plans to minimize interference among GAA deployments. GCA Frequency Plan : The GCA Frequency Plan allocates primary and secondary channels to CBSDs to minimize interference, with a process involving identifying interference, reporting to SAS, and coordinating with other networks.

: The GCA Frequency Plan allocates primary and secondary channels to CBSDs to minimize interference, with a process involving identifying interference, reporting to SAS, and coordinating with other networks. Reporting Interference: The document includes templates for reporting interference to SAS administrators, providing detailed information about the network and the interference experienced.

DGS has been laser-focused on this issue for more than a decade. Since 2013, it has built a patent portfolio that uses AI and machine learning for RF signal detection, classification, and geolocation. “We are delighted to work with OnGo Alliance to deliver these Best Practices as we see it as a vital first step in addressing the need for more sustainable and efficient CBRS spectrum co-existence,” said DGS Chairman and CEO Fernando Murias. “The next step is to embed sensor technology within the RAN, allowing this data to be automatically collected and shared. We are already making that possible and unlocking new capabilities and services that use that data.”

Using RF data accessed from the DGS sensor technology, network operators, SAS providers, enterprises, and other industry players will benefit from AI-enabled RF Network Awareness. This provides intelligence about real-time service resource requirements and the impact other RF signals in the immediate environment have on them.

“SAS providers currently don’t have comprehensive visibility into real-time conditions on the ground and how enterprise services react to other RF signals,” commented DGS CTO Armando Montalvo. “They can, for example, make assumptions about the signals that may be present at a port yard, but they don’t see the real-world data that could impact autonomous vehicles or other connected services. Using DGS sensor technology, data can be shared in real time. This Service-aware Dynamic Spectrum Sharing enables more intelligent sharing and allows more enterprise users to access the CBRS spectrum for digital transformations.”

In addition to service-aware dynamic spectrum sharing, the intelligence delivered by DGS sensor technology will also enable RF-aware network optimization. This will support the creation of new services that allow network operators, service providers, and enterprises to achieve their goals. “True network self-optimization is one capability, leveraging this dynamically shared data together with machine-to-machine connectivity,” says Murias. “This will enable us to implement cognizant networks that dynamically adapt and adjust to service needs in real-time.”

