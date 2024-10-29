Digital Employee Experience Addresses Workplace Demands

As organizations struggle to regain workplace stability, service providers are refining their DEX strategies, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work – Services report for Germany finds these organizations are investing more in tools and services to make everyday work more satisfying and rewarding for employees. These new investments include deploying tools with smarter and more frequently used features for enabling continuous feedback from employees’ devices.

“Surveys are telling us as many as half of employees are struggling with the pace and volume of their work,” said Martin Mitrega, director of ISG’s EMEA Collaboration and Experience Solution Centre. “About as many employees have at least tried, on their own, to employ AI tools to help them out, but they’re hesitant to admit this for fear it may diminish their stature. So, employers are responding by deploying platforms that give employees the tools they need, reducing their anxiety and improving their productivity.”

The emerging ethos of DEX management is compelling organizations to view employee experience as more of a motivational goal than a technical requirement. For example, earlier platforms would treat problems faced by employees on a per-incident basis, managing them through transactional systems that placed much of the burden on the employee. Modern DEX tools, by comparison, actually reduce the number of problems that crop up, through the use of AI-based issue resolution technologies.

When work processes are automated more intelligently, the ISG report finds, they can be adapted to avoid the issues that would have generated employee complaints with earlier platforms. Techniques such as digital experience monitoring (DEM), unified endpoint management (UEM) and IT asset management (ITAM) give automated systems the information they need to implement proactive, predictive maintenance and even self-healing processes.

The results are almost instantly measurable: reduced employee frustration, greater overall job satisfaction, higher morale, and increased engagement levels.

“Employees have greater expectations from the tools and services their employers provide them with now,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “If your organization lacks a DEX strategy, and employee experience isn’t improving, then from their perspectives, it’s actually getting worse.”

Meeting sustainability goals is being perceived more and more as a contributor to DEX improvement. As ISG researchers found, global systems integrators and managed service providers are enhancing their value propositions to organizations by demonstrating how their services help them optimize resource consumption, increase energy efficiency, and reduce their carbon footprints.

For more insights into how organizations are improving their workplaces through the adoption of DEX strategies, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing, located on this webpage.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work – Services report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 38 providers across five quadrants: Workplace Strategy and Enablement Services, Collaboration and Next-gen Experience Services, Managed End-user Technology Services, Continuous Productivity Services (including Next-gen Service Desk) and Smart and Sustainable Workplace Services.

The report names Bechtle, Capgemini and Infosys as Leaders in all five quadrants. Accenture, Computacenter, DXC Technology, HCLTech, TCS, Unisys and Wipro are named Leaders in four quadrants each. Deutsche Telekom is named a leader in three quadrants. Atos, CANCOM and Deloitte are named leaders in two quadrants each.

In addition, Campana Schott, NTT Data, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, HCLTech is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among DEX providers. HCLTech earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG’s Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Bechtle, Deutsche Telekom, Infosys, Lenovo and Unisys.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work – Services report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

