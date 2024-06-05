Digital.ai Releases Erawan, Its Latest AI-Powered DevSecOps platform, Making It Easier to Automate Software Development and Delivery and Govern AI-Assisted Development Across Regulated and Complex Environments

As enterprises funnel more investment into AI-augmented software development tools, Erawan ensures the likelihood that real productivity gains will materialize and result in measurable benefits to the business

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digital.ai, an industry-leading technology company helping Global 5000 enterprises automate software delivery, today announced the launch of Erawan, the next iteration of its open, AI-powered DevSecOps platform. This release delivers on the Company’s mission to provide global enterprises a powerful solution that supports the delivery of high-quality software applications at scale; retains the benefits of AI-assisted development; and manages the complexities organizations need to overcome when shifting to the cloud and managing software delivery across every type of environment.





The race is on for businesses to leverage copilots for a competitive edge – at the same time, software applications are becoming more complex, security concerns are mounting, and the bar for continuous innovation keeps rising, placing constant pressure on development teams. Erawan is designed to optimize the benefits of AI that companies are building into their processes by enabling customers to further automate the rest of software delivery to keep pace with developers’ front-end AI productivity gains.

With the introduction of AI-assisted copilots, developers have accelerated their output. However, automating end-to-end software delivery and measuring productivity gains struggle to keep pace. Erawan’s workflow capabilities help govern AI-assisted development to support the uptick in speed, while analyzing risk exposure through insights.

“With Erawan, we are releasing our next generation of enhanced intelligence capabilities, a data foundation which offers the industry’s only centralized source of Software Development Lifecycle data, including the ability to store data from our portfolio along with third party solutions,” said Derek Holt, CEO, Digital.ai. “This capability spans our portfolio, enabling customers to create a single point of truth and access data, dashboards, and our AI-based predictive intelligence capabilities more easily and contextually.”

For the first time, with the Erawan release, enterprises have the game-changing ability to fully test protected applications. The integration between Application Security and Continuous Testing speeds up and expands test coverage by eliminating manual tests for protected apps. Teams no longer need to test multiple versions of an application to deliver high-quality, secure apps.

“IDC research shows that organizations protecting mobile apps often lack a solution to test them efficiently and effectively. Having to run tests on multiple versions of an app slows the release orchestration process and increases the risk of delivering the wrong version of an app into the wild,” said Katie Norton, Research Manager, DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain Security at IDC. “The integration of continuous testing and security available on Digital.ai’s platform can help customers solve this problem and deliver secure, compliant, and protected apps at scale.”

In keeping with Digital.ai’s commitment to meet customers where they are, another key feature of the Erawan release is a new integration with Backstage. Customers can now merge their release orchestration and deployment management processes into their platform engineering initiatives to increase visibility and control. This integration improves the developer experience with centralized services and standard tooling to better align the development environment and software delivery process.

Enterprise customers continue to balance managing applications in both legacy and cloud environments, Erawan enhances Azure integration to support more Azure specific features and simplifies the management of Azure deployment templates to provide greater flexibility and boost efficiency. Additional features to validate Helm charts and simplify the management of Helm templates have been added, to ensure smoother deployment processes with fewer errors, giving organizations greater control and confidence in Helm deployments.

For more specific information on Digital.ai’s new Erawan release, visit Digital.ai.

About Digital.ai

Digital.ai is an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises automate software delivery workflows across complex technology environments. The company’s AI-powered DevSecOps platform automates software releases, improves mobile application testing and security, and provides insights across the software lifecycle. Digital.ai empowers large enterprises to embrace AI responsibly, reduce software-related risk, and amplify developer productivity to deliver innovations that drive business outcomes. Additional information about Digital.ai can be found at digital.ai/ and on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

